RADCOM to Participate in William Blair's 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM), a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities, today announced that Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Hod Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in William Blair's 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference, taking place at the Loews Hotel in Chicago, June 2-4, 2026.

Management will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors who wish to request a one-on-one meeting should contact their William Blair representative.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM uses powerful data-driven analytics to help operators ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks. For more information, visit www.radcom.com.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

646-809-4048 / 312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hod Cohen

CFO

+972-3-645-5055

[email protected]

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.