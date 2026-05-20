Radence Opens Flagship Precision Health Hub in West Palm Beach, Introducing a Private Setting for Personalized Preventive Care

First dedicated hub establishes a private, by-appointment setting for individuals and families seeking advanced early-detection and preventive care

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radence, a pioneer in personalized precision medicine focused on detecting and intercepting disease before it becomes visible, today announced the opening of its flagship Precision Health Hub in West Palm Beach. The hub marks Radence's first dedicated in-person presence and establishes a discreet, by-appointment environment where individuals and families can meet directly with Radence physicians and clinical advisors.

Located at 515 North Flagler Drive, the hub reflects a broader conviction at the heart of Radence's model: that serious disease rarely arrives without warning. Biological signals can emerge years before a diagnosis, when trajectories can still be changed. The space offers prospective and current members a private setting to understand their own risk profile, explore advanced early-detection strategies, and determine whether Radence's approach is right for them.

Visits to the Precision Health Hub are conducted by appointment only and are structured around in-depth, one-on-one conversations with Radence clinicians.

"This is not a walk-in clinic, and it's not a spa," said David Medvedeff, Chief Executive Officer of Radence. "It's a place where people can sit down with world-class clinicians and understand, in real terms, what their biology is telling them, and what it might be telling them five or ten years from now. That kind of conversation has never had a home in traditional healthcare. We're building one."

Radence has developed a model it describes as concierge science, a disciplined approach to bringing the most meaningful advances in diagnostics and technology into real-world care. Working in coordination with a member's existing physicians, Radence translates early-detection insights into highly tailored prevention and intervention strategies, setting a new standard for proactive, precision medicine.

Radence protocols are developed in partnership with its Clinical Advisory Board, which includes physicians and researchers affiliated with Mount Sinai Health System, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Scientific evaluation is supported by TechAtlas, the research division of RA Capital Management – a team of dozens of MDs and PhDs who rigorously vet emerging diagnostic breakthroughs, ensuring that only those meeting defined evidence thresholds are incorporated into member protocols.

Member protocols may include:

Advanced screening and testing protocols beyond routine care, including genomic analysis, advanced imaging, and multi-cancer early detection

Data-driven analysis designed to identify early indicators of disease risk

Multidisciplinary review and interpretation by a clinical team spanning cardiology, neurology, genetics, and metabolic health

Coordination with leading specialists and existing care teams

Ongoing monitoring to track changes over time and refine strategies

The hub also serves as a resource for family offices and wealth advisors who incorporate health oversight into long-term planning for principals and their families.

While the West Palm Beach hub is the company's first dedicated location, Radence currently serves members across the United States through a coordinated network of diagnostic partners, imaging centers, and clinical specialists. The company plans to expand its hub model to additional locations in the future.

Radence is backed by Raven, the healthcare incubator of RA Capital Management.

For more information or to inquire about appointments, please visit: https://radence.com/members-form/.

About Radence

Radence was founded to detect and intercept disease before it takes hold. Through a membership model that works in concert with a member's existing clinicians, we provide access to advanced prevention, early detection and treatment strategies that are not available in routine care. Our proprietary testing and screening protocols are grounded in rigorous science and powered by the latest technology and research. By uncovering early signals of future disease and helping alter disease trajectories, Radence supports members in spending more of their years in peak health.

Radence Media Contact:

Hannah Castle

510-590-0195

[email protected]

SOURCE Radence