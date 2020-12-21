Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Canceled for 2020

Radiance Technologies remains dedicated to creating a promising future, however, on and off the field. "Radiance stands for innovative solutions and protecting our fellow Americans however and wherever we can," said Mr. Kacey Clark, Radiance Director of Marketing and Communications. "Adapting to challenges, overcoming them, and bringing about a bright future is in our DNA. We lament the cancellation of this year's game but look forward to a thrilling and full-scale Independence Bowl in 2021."

Radiance would like to thank the Independence Bowl Foundation, West Point, the city of Shreveport, and ESPN for the diligent work in attempting to facilitate this year's game. Moreover, this game is never possible without the support and dedication of many partners and fans. Radiance is grateful for all the hard work these individuals and organizations have contributed in support of the game this year and looks forward to continuing the bowl tradition again next year.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration as well as in operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

More information about the company is available at www.radiancetech.com

Contact:

Kacey Clark

(256) 517-7935

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies

Related Links

radiancetech.com

