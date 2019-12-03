Radiance Technologies Wins Manufacturing Advancement of Components for High Energy Lasers task

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance), has been awarded the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC) Manufacturing Advancement of Components for High Energy Lasers (MACHEL) task order (TO). Under the D3I indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, MACHEL is a four-year, $49.1M TO. The primary focus of MACHEL is the research, design, implementation, and evaluation of advanced manufacturing techniques for high energy laser (HEL) weapon system components and subsystems.

The Radiance team will also support the effort by researching innovative approaches to manufacturing techniques to improve development timelines for HEL technologies. The increasing complexity and flexibility of target sets require HEL systems to engage and destroy targets faster and farther away. As HEL technology innovations progress, industry must take into consideration how to manufacture systems, subsystems, and components in the quantity, quality, and timeline needed to support the battlefield operations.

"This effort provides an additional area for the Radiance Engineering Services Group to deliver vision and expertise into the environment of rapid acceleration of high energy laser weapon systems," said Ms. Amber Young, MACHEL lead for Radiance. "We are excited and honored to continue supporting and providing expertise to the SMDC Directed Energy division."

Radiance Technologies has supported USASMDC in Directed Energy since the company's inception in 1999. While executing this effort, Radiance will focus on manufacturing techniques in four key areas, laser technology, beam control technology, power manufacturing, and thermal manufacturing. The team will work to increase readiness of manufacturing techniques to support the Army's acceleration to field a directed-energy prototype system by fiscal year 2022.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

More information about the company available at: www.radiancetech.com

