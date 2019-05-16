Radiance Technologies Wins SETAS Task Order for Space and Cyberspace and Technology Development Support

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance) has been awarded the Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance Support (SETAS) Space and Cyberspace Science Technology (SCS&T) Development Support Task Order. The task order, valued at $129M, has a period of performance from February 2019 – February 2024.

Under the SCS&T Development Support task order, Radiance will support the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT), Technical Center and the Space and Strategic Systems Directorate (SSDD). The Radiance team will provide engineering analysis and testing support; programmatic and business initiative support; and conference and ancillary support for a broad range of space, counterspace and cyberspace programs for SSSD and each of its four divisions.

"With this win, the Radiance team is pleased to continue supporting the SMDC Tech Center and SSSD in providing SCS&T development support," said Mr. Eric Briggs, Senior Vice President of Radiance's Engineering Services Group.

The Radiance team for this task order is composed of Radiance, Qualis, Canvas, SixGen, MEI Technologies, nou Systems, Inc, and Intella.

"Our team is extremely proud of this win! It is a recognition of our outstanding support for the USASMDC/ARSTRAT mission, our cohesive and exceptionally qualified staff, and the phenomenal relationship we have with our Government customer," says Mr. Joe Heck, SSSD Budget Coordinator and SCS&T Program Manager.

