Radians appoints Cal Bontemps as Director of Marketing

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a top-tier global PPE manufacturer, is excited to announce the appointment of Cal Bontemps as its new Director of Marketing. With an impressive career spanning over 24 years in sales, product management, customer engagement, and digital marketing communications, Bontemps brings a wealth of expertise to lead the marketing team while driving strategic alignment with Radians' sales goals and objectives.

During his 18-year tenure at Medtronic, a global producer of medical devices and therapies, Bontemps showcased exceptional vision and orchestrated numerous omni-channel marketing campaigns, generating multi-million-dollar sales by introducing groundbreaking new therapies into the medical industry.

In his new role at Radians, Bontemps will oversee and execute the company's comprehensive marketing and customer engagement strategy. His primary focus will be to enhance brand visibility and deliver cutting-edge solutions that cater to the unique needs of distributors and stakeholders.

"We are excited to welcome Cal to the team," said Radians President Bill England. "His leadership in strategic marketing, market analysis, team building, and digital strategies will play a pivotal role as we continue to grow and scale as an organization."

Bontemps is thrilled to assume the leadership role of the Radians marketing team, bringing a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm that will propel the company to even greater heights in the future. "Medical devices and PPE share the common goal of bringing health and safety to others, so, I feel right at home here. I look forward to shaping the company's strategy in the coming years, leveraging data-driven approaches to create compelling success stories for both Radians and the customers we serve," said Bontemps.

