Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market worth $3.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market by Product (Detection & Monitoring (Personal Dosimeters), Composition (Gas-filled detectors, Scintillator, Solid-state detector), Application (Healthcare, Industrial Application) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring And Safety Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2021.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market"

242 – Tables

45 – Figures

240 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=987

The key factors propelling the growth of this market are growing security threats, the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing radiation safety awareness, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, and the increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment.

Radiation detection & monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share of the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market in 2020.

Based on products, the radiation detection, monitoring market is segmented into radiation detection & monitoring products and radiation safety products. In 2020, the radiation detection & monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The larger share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive usage of radiation detection & monitoring products for various applications.

By Composition, the gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on composition, the global radiation detection & monitoring products market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state detectors. The gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. Growth in this market segment is attributed to their wide applications in the medical imaging field.

By Application, healthcare accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on application, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into healthcare, homeland security & defense, nuclear power plants, industrial applications, and other applications (academic research & environmental monitoring). Healthcare accounted for the largest share of the global market, by application, in 2020. This can be attributed to the large patient pool for target diseases and increasing radiation safety awareness.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=987

North America dominates the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market

The global radiation monitoring, and safety market has been analyzed for four major regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. Growth in the North American market is majorly driven by favorable government initiatives, increasing number of nuclear power plants, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing awareness of radiation safety.

The major players in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Mirion Technologies (US), Fortive (US), AMETEK (US), and Fuji Electric (Japan).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=987

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full Body Protection), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-radiation-protection-market-1200.html

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Technology (Electron IORT, Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning system, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain, Lung Cancer) - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intraoperative-radiation-therapy-market-245000083.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/radiation-protection-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/radiation-protection.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets