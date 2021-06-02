Radio Flyer Launches First Ever Line for Adults Featuring Electric Bikes, Scooters

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, the 104-year-old maker of the Original Little Red Wagon®, officially introduced their first product line designed for adult riders, Flyer™. The Flyer line of e-bikes and e-scooters delivers a sustainable and convenient solution that infuses fun and function into micro-mobility, from a trusted name and at an affordable price.

With over a billion Radio Flyer wheels already on the road and dozens of new products launched every year, the Flyer line is an extension of the well-known brand, created with the same beautiful design, quality and durability of the other Radio Flyer products consumers know and love.

"We've inspired creative play for generations of families, so launching a line that offers adults a fun way to explore their world is a natural fit," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "This is a huge milestone for us, and truly demonstrates our determination to never stop innovating, even at a legacy brand like Radio Flyer."

As an iconic brand that consumers trust, the Radio Flyer name brings a sense of familiarity to the market of electric bikes and scooters. Consumers who grew up with Radio Flyer products will enjoy the brand's same reputable product quality and design elements in the Flyer line, as they consider a brand-new alternative for safe, convenient, and fun transportation.

To celebrate the milestone moment, Radio Flyer teamed up with actress, producer and mom, Tia Mowry. Tia and her family are active, playful, and fans of the brand, making her the perfect partner for the launch of Flyer.

"There are very few products from my own childhood that my kids still enjoy today," said Mowry, mom of two who is best known for her role in the show Sister, Sister. "Flyer is the perfect alternative to piling my family into the car, and I can't wait to expand our own fleet of Radio Flyer products with new e-bikes."

The Flyer line currently features two e-bikes, including long-tail and mid-tail frames, an e-scooter and a variety of thoughtfully designed accessories that are made with safety in mind, ranging from child carriers to storage solutions. The electric bikes start at $1,699 and are engineered with a 500-watt rear hub motor and Flight Speed™ Lithium-Ion Battery that make for a powerful and efficient ride. The bikes also come with five levels of pedal assist and a throttle-only option. The electric scooter starts at $599, has a slim design and foldable body, and is available in 3 colors. It is integrated with the technology and safety features needed to keep you moving, traveling up to 15.5 miles per charge and reaching a top speed of 16 MPH.

The Flyer line is now available for pre-order on RadioFlyer.com. For more information on Flyer and other ways to get out and play, visit https://www.flyer.radioflyer.com/

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Little Red Wagon™ is the world's leading producer of wagons, tricycles, pre-school scooters and other ride-ons. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has created icons of childhood, building a legacy of high quality, timeless and innovative toys that spark the imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride on toy. Radio Flyer has received numerous awards, including "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more, information visit www.radioflyer.com.

