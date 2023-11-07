Radio Flyer Opens Doors to First Flagship Retail Store Ahead of the Holiday Season

News provided by

Radio Flyer

07 Nov, 2023, 09:26 ET

After more than a century in the industry, the beloved legacy brand presents the ultimate Radio Flyer experience just in time for holiday gifting

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, the 106-year-old maker of the iconic Original Little Red Wagon®, announced today the grand opening date of its first-ever retail store. The 15,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open its doors this week on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST in the Woodfield Mall, one of the United States' largest shopping destinations located in Schaumburg, Illinois, in the Chicago area.

Radio Flyer's new store is a hub of FUNomenal™ activity, with engaging opportunities for customers to shop for and interact with the product and the brand.

As the company's first brick-and-mortar location in its 106-year history, the store will feature Radio Flyer's complete lineup of award-winning products including stroller wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, bikes for the whole family, and more!

"We are overjoyed that the official store opening is finally here and cannot wait to open our doors and show guests all the hard work that has gone into creating the ultimate Radio Flyer experience," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "From a Race Track where kids can get in the driver's seat of popular products like go-karts, scooters and more – to a Flyer™ Bike Shop, Test Rides and Service Center where new or existing customers have a one-stop shop for their electric bikes – this first brick-and-mortar location is a space for families to experience the joy of Radio Flyer."

The new store is a hub of FUNomenal™ Radio Flyer activity, with engaging opportunities for customers to shop for and interact with the product and the brand.

Here's what guests can expect on grand opening day, Friday, Nov. 10:

  • Radio Flyer will commence the opening of their store with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 9:45 a.m. CST.
  • At the grand opening, the first 106 customers will receive a free gift and an exclusive discount code to use on their first purchase.
  • Guests can expect engaging moments throughout the store including a professional balloon artist and face painter.
  • Kids can take a spin at the one-of-a-kind Race Track for thrilling rides and a hands-on experience in popular Radio Flyer go-karts, scooters, and much more.
  • Customize the perfect wagon for your family, along with other personalized store-exclusive items.
  • Rekindle joy and freedom with the Flyer™ Bike Shop experience, including free test rides for kids' bikes and adult electric bikes, professional assembly, custom bike and accessory fittings, and more.

The Radio Flyer retail store will include top sellers and innovative new products with trained brand ambassadors at the ready to assist customers with their shopping experience and recommend the perfect product for every child. The store can be found on Level 1 of the Woodfield Mall.

For more information on new products or company news, visit RadioFlyer.com.

About Radio Flyer
Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Original Little Red Wagon™, is the world's leading producer of ride-ons including wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, Tesla children's vehicles, and more. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has built a legacy of high quality and innovative products that spark imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer is a certified B Corporation and has received numerous awards, including "Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company, "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more information, visit www.radioflyer.com.

Media Contact: Kelly Thackery, [email protected] 

SOURCE Radio Flyer

