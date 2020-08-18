Radio Flyer Partners with Tesla to Launch My First Model Y Children’s Ride-On

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, the maker of the iconic little red wagon, has teamed up with innovative car company Tesla, Inc. to launch the first Tesla for the littlest drivers – My First Model Y.

Launching today, My First Model Y offers the true Tesla experience for children as young as one and a half to four years old. Designed in collaboration with the Radio Flyer product development team and the Tesla Design Studio, this ride-on toy features the authentic design of Tesla's full-size Model Y vehicle. Built for maximum fun and comfort, this product comes equipped with a honking horn, ergonomic seat, black induction wheels and working steering, all under $100.

This is the second product that Radio Flyer and Tesla, Inc. have partnered on in recent years. In 2016, the two brands introduced the Tesla Model S for Kids by Radio Flyer, a customizable ride-on for children ages 3-8, utilizing Lithium Ion battery technology. Since its launch, the Tesla Model S for Kids continues to be a consumer favorite in the Radio Flyer product line.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Tesla with the My First Model Y," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "At Radio Flyer, we're committed to creating high-quality, innovative products that can be passed down from generation to generation. Partnering with the most innovative, sustainable auto company aligns with our brand values and allows us the opportunity to offer consumers products they love and can trust."

For more than 100 years, Radio Flyer's mission has been to bring joy and inspire warm memories of outdoor play for children. Even during difficult times, Radio Flyer remains focused on launching innovative products and offering new experiences for consumers. Radio Flyer wagons, tricycles, scooters and ride-ons have been mainstays for families looking to escape the confines of their homes, which now double as offices and daycares. This collaboration with Tesla is just one way that Radio Flyer is continuing to engage with consumers and invest in product development despite the pandemic.

The My First Model Y is now available for pre-order on Amazon and RadioFlyer.com for $99. For more information on the My First Model Y product by Radio Flyer and other ways to get out and play, visit https://radioflyer.com/tesla.

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Little Red WagonTM is the world's leading producer of wagons, tricycles, pre-school scooters and other ride-ons. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available in 25 countries. Since 1917, the family-owned company has created icons of childhood, building a legacy of high quality, timeless and innovative toys that spark the imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride on toy. Radio Flyer has received numerous awards, including "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more, information visit www.radioflyer.com.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc.'s goal is to accelerate the world's transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. California-based Tesla designs and manufactures EVs, as well as EV powertrain components for partners such as Toyota and Daimler. Tesla has delivered over 15,000 electric vehicles to customers in 31 countries.

