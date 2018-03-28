Radio Flyer to Celebrate Acts of Kindness in Honor of National Little Red Wagon Day

CHICAGO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic little red wagon has brought joy to millions of children over the last 100 years, inspiring warm memories of outdoor play and childhood. Wagons have been used to carry stuffed animals, toys, books, friends and more for countless hours of playtime. They've also been used by children and adults alike to lift the spirits of others – and Radio Flyer is celebrating these acts of kindness in honor of National Little Red Wagon Day.

Makenna Breading-Goodrich began collecting coats at the age of nine. She knocked on doors in her neighborhood piling donations in her little red wagon, and wheeled the coats to a local homeless shelter each week. Five years later, Phoenix homeless shelters have received more than 1,000 coats thanks to Makenna's Coats for a Cause.

Roger Leggett's granddaughter Felicity was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of four. During visits to see her, Roger and his son Chad discovered that many pediatric patients were transported in Radio Flyer wagons, with their IV poles trailing behind the wagon. They knew there had to be an easier and safer way to affix the IV pole to the wagon, and when Chad tragically passed away, Roger honored Chad's legacy by creating Chad's Bracket. To this day, Chad's Bracket continues to help families and make a difference in people's lives.

There are thousands more people like Makenna and Roger who have used wagons to make a positive impact. Radio Flyer wants to hear your stories and celebrate these acts of kindness. Enter the 'Wagons for Good' sweepstakes and share your story. The winner will receive a donation of 100 wagons to the organization of your choice.

The sweepstakes launches today in celebration of National Little Red Wagon Day and will accept entries through April 18. The winner will be announced on April 25.

Radio Flyer is dedicated to giving back to the community and helping those in need. The brand has donated more than 13,000 wagons to the Starlight Children's Foundation over the years, planted one tree for every toy purchased on radioflyer.com with the Arbor Foundation and built eight playgrounds around Radio Flyer's hometown in Chicago with KaBOOM!

For more information about Radio Flyer and to enter the Wagons for Good Sweepstakes, visit https://www.radioflyer.com/content/featured-stories.

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Little Red Wagon™ is the world's leading producer of wagons, tricycles, pre-school scooters and other ride-ons. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available in 25 countries. Since 1917, the family-owned company has created icons of childhood, building a legacy of high quality, timeless and innovative toys that spark the imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride on toy. Radio Flyer has received numerous awards, including "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more, information visit www.radioflyer.com.

