Radio Systems Corporation© Named Best Workplace in Manufacturing & Production by Fortune Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

"While we are a growing global company, we strive to keep our core values at the center of everything we do," says Willie Wallace, CEO of Radio Systems Corporation©. "We are honored to receive this recognition from FORTUNE. With some of the best benefits, flexible schedules and an office filled with dogs, how could it not be a great place to work?"

Fortune magazine along with Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous responses from more than 150,000 employees working in the Manufacturing & Production industry in the U.S.

"The company strongly encourages learning and development by making it available to all employees. They care for their employees with their words and actions. Radio Systems invests in their employees, and it creates a circle of trust for everyone," said a Radio Systems Corporation© teammate in an anonymous survey response.

The 2019 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production ranking evaluated more than 60 survey questions including an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders. 88 percent of Radio Systems Corporation© teammates say the company is a great place to work.

To learn more about opportunities at Radio Systems Corporation®, visit radiosystemscorporation.com.

About Radio Systems Corporation®

Radio Systems Corporation® is a leading developer of pet products. The company's headquarters are in Knoxville, TN with offices in various cities across the U.S. and the globe. Radio Systems Corporation® brands include PetSafe® Brand, Invisible Fence® Brand, and SportDOG® Brand. Since its founding in 1991, Radio Systems Corporation® has grown into an international corporation selling in over 52 countries. The company portfolio includes an array of behavioral, containment and lifestyle product solutions. Radio Systems Corporation® is dedicated to creating quality products for pets and their owners. To learn more visit radiosystemscorporation.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 33,000 employees working in the Manufacturing & Production industry at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

