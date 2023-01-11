RadioWaves Releases New Antenna Retrofit Kits

Kits Are Designed to Save Time, Money, Resources by Utilizing Existing Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioWaves, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of high-quality microwave antennas and accessories, has just released a new series of retrofit kits designed to save users time and money by allowing them to continue using their previously deployed antennas while upgrading to the latest radios on the market.

Kits Are Designed to Save Time, Money, Resources by Utilizing Existing Antennas.

RadioWaves' new line of antenna retrofit kits (RFKs) ship with new feed horns, interface and mounting hardware needed for rapid and easy installation. These RFKs allow continued used of high-quality antennas with a different radio/frequency, with frequency range options from 5.725 GHz to 23.6 GHz.

These retrofit kits provide the ability to make the change from the back of a preexisting antenna without taking it down, saving time and money.

These RFKs are engineered from rugged aluminum and Rexolite for long-lasting, reliable installations. They have mount and connectivity options for multiple radios, including Remec, Aviat Networks, Ubiquiti, Mimosa, Cambium, Ceragon and more. Both general waveguide and Type N connector options are also available.

"Our newly expanded antenna retrofit kits are saving our customers thousands of dollars and helping them achieve rapid installations, thanks to no longer needing to spend hours aligning new antennas. These new kits can be used with a wide range of popular radios," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

The antenna retrofit kits are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call 1-978-459-8800.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse product range of high-quality microwave antennas ranging from 1.3 GHz to 86 GHz for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. Product applications include telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast and enterprise. The company is known globally for its high performance, reliable construction, design and flexible delivery. RadioWaves is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

SOURCE RadioWaves