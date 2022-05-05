Radisson Hotel Group Partners with Plug and Play

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading hotel groups, Radisson Hotel Group, today announced its partnership with Plug and Play's Travel & Hospitality program, located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Plug and Play is a global innovation platform that brings together the best startups with the world's largest corporations. Through this partnership, Radisson Hotel Group will strengthen its connections with selected startups, enabling the company to accelerate its innovation capabilities for future travel technologies and solutions.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Plug and Play, the largest startup ecosystem in the World, as part of our Radisson Innovation Roadmap. This partnership is vital to connect us with a large network of startups and potential partners at different maturity levels, improve our innovation ecosystem to maximize business opportunities, and develop outside-of-the-box pioneering solutions when it comes to technology and digital innovation. We see this collaboration as a way to boost our Business Transformation Plan quickly and accelerate our five-year strategic plan," says Gonzalo Carpintero, Senior Vice President Operations & Head of Business Transformation (BTO), Radisson Hotel Group.

Plug and Play Travel & Hospitality launched in 2016 and has since expanded to six locations around the world. Since its inception, the travel program has accelerated over 250 startups and worked with the most innovative corporations in the industry. By working with Plug and Play, Radisson Hotel Group will gain access to top industry startups, networking opportunities with peers, and exclusive events surrounding the latest travel and hospitality technology trends.

"We're thrilled to welcome Radisson Hotel Group to our ecosystem. It really speaks to their innovation culture and leadership's strategic vision to prioritize innovation during these difficult times. Hospitality technology has been a focus for our group for many years and we can't wait to help them engage with the startup community," says Jordan Bray, VP of Corporate Partnerships at Plug and Play. "Our main mission is to supercharge the Pilot/POC sourcing and implementation of new technologies for the group which will ultimately take their already amazing portfolio of hotels and customer-centric services to a new level."

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,700 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 660 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol . The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group's Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 40 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With 40,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries, including Travel & Hospitality, with offices in Silicon Valley, Geneva, Singapore, Shanghai, and Vienna, etc. We currently work with Airbus, Accor Hotels, Flight Centre Travel Group, CWT, IATA, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Marriott International, Star Alliance, Fraport, Vienna International Airport, and many more. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Honey, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com

SOURCE Plug and Play