Radius8 and Tulip Announce Partnership to Arm Retail Store Associates with Local Digital Trends for Improved Customer Engagement

Tulip's Clienteling and Assisted Selling solutions close the knowledge gap between sales associates and their customers by giving the store associates real-time access to product information, customer reviews, manufacturers notes, and rich media that helps them more knowledgably communicate about products to their customers.

By integrating Radius8's local trend data seamlessly into Tulip's platform, associates and shoppers can view trends based on local browsing behaviors, online and in-store sales, weather and more in the local market of each and every store. This data more effectively engages shoppers, creating new sales opportunities and enhancing customer engagement.

"Greater than 80% of shopping journeys start online – the growing majority of those on mobile devices, yet the store associate has no insight into what consumers are looking at online near their store," says Radius8 CEO and co-founder Sandeep Bhanote. "Providing these localized and actionable insights to the store associate presents a tremendous opportunity to create new conversions in store."

"The mass movement to online research and shopping along with omnichannel unification has totally transformed the consumer shopping experience. Understanding the differences between store locations and shopper proximity can enable more effective customer engagement," said Bill Zujewski, EVP Marketing, Tulip. "We recognize the unique perspective Radius8 has on bringing local data to the retail equation. This partnership empowers store associates go beyond simply exploring what's available and instead recommend items that are more likely to connect with local customers."

This integration is available to mutual customers starting today and is currently deployed in market.

Tulip and Radius will be demoing this solution at the upcoming Salesforce Connections 2018 (June 12-14) in Chicago and Future Stores (June 18-21) in Seattle.

About Radius8

Radius8 enables retailers to sell more to consumers by creating store-centric online experiences, and in-store experiences based on local digital demand. These experiences are now table stakes to meet today's industry standards and consumer expectations and allow you to improve profitability by increasing consumer engagement. Radius8 can generally be implemented in less than 30 days regardless of a retailer's technology stack, and without requiring changes in store associate behavior or investing in new infrastructure.

About Tulip

Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering workers in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, visit http://www.tulip.com and follow us @tulipretail.

