Radixx And Air Moldova Sign Multi-Year Agreement To Increase Sales And Enhance Customer Experience

ORLANDO, Fla. and CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radixx, a Sabre company and leading airline software retailing provider, has signed a multi-year technology agreement with Air Moldova. The Chișinău-based airline will utilize Radixx' merchandising, distribution and fulfillment solutions to expand into new revenue streams and power future growth.

Later this year, Air Moldova will go live on the Radixx Res cloud-hosted passenger service system (PSS) to deliver flights and value-adding ancillaries to its travelers. Offering industry-leading performance, Radixx' modern microservices-based system provides Air Moldova with flexible and advanced technology that improves the traveler experience and maximizes revenue.

Air Moldova will also use Radixx' ezyCommerce retailing solution to provide a superior device-agnostic customer experience, which will differentiate its brand and offers. Radixx ezyCommerce will enable the airline to take advantage of a set of powerful APIs and integrate third-party content to further customize its offers to travelers.

As part of its post-COVID-19 recovery and growth plan, Air Moldova will also implement the Radixx Go departure services suite of products to create a safe and efficient airport experience. With mobile devices for ground agents and self-service options for travelers, Radixx Go will streamline existing airport operations, resulting in shorter queues in the airport and a more enjoyable and seamless travel experience.

"Our customers are at the core of what we do, and we strive to provide them with products and services of the highest quality," said Alexander Ceban, General Director, Air Moldova. "We've chosen Radixx because of the advanced retailing opportunities its system provides across all customer touchpoints. Its robust APIs allow us to customize our user experience and integrate other solutions, including our own critical applications, which will deliver more value with the expanded data we will now able to access. We are eager to see the positive impact on customers satisfaction and the cost savings derived from a high level of automation across sales and operations."

The airline's migration to Radixx is expected to bring significant savings in annual technology operating expenses. Together, the airline and Radixx/Sabre will also develop future functionalities to support their joint objectives.

"We are thrilled to be the technology partner for Air Moldova," said Owen Murphy, vice president Sales - Europe, Radixx. "We believe that our innovative retailing capabilities, coupled with technology that enables a touchless, safe travel experience, will be a core factor in the airline's post COVID-19 recovery and growth. We look forward to collaborating with Air Moldova for years to come."

With a comparatively lean cost structure and a flexible business model focused on regional routes, low-cost carriers (LCC) are expected to lead the post-COVID-19 travel recovery.* Since announcing the acquisition of Radixx in October 2019, Sabre has focused on harnessing the growth and innovation of the resilient low cost-carrier market by creating more ways for LCCs to retail and distribute content. As a combined portfolio, Sabre and Radixx offer innovative and comprehensive solutions for all segments of the market – from LCC to network carriers – backed by best-in-class technology and broad expertise.

About Radixx

Founded in 1993, Radixx, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, combines an innovative technology approach with unique partnership models enabling airlines of all sizes and business models to be effective retailers and efficient operators. Radixx caters to LCC and ULCC airlines, including the support of GDS distribution. Radixx offers a world-class Internet Booking Engine, Radixx ezyCommerce™, a cloud-based Passenger Services System, Radixx Res™, and a leading Departure Services Suite, Radixx Go™, uniquely designed to enable airlines to increase their profitability and maximize productivity through expanded distribution services. Since 2016, Radixx has delivered its sixth-generation, micro-services-based passenger services system. For more information on Radixx, please visit www.radixx.com.

About Air Moldova

Air Moldova has become a leader in the civil aviation industry of the Republic of Moldova. Air Moldova is one of the widest recognized brands in Moldova, founded in January 12, 1993, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Moldova. Air Moldova operates direct flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Lisbon, Rom, Milan, Verona, Thessaloniki, Nice, Antalya, Sharm el Sheik and Heraklion. On board of its aircrafts, Air Moldova offers its passengers two classes of service – Business and Economy. Currently, Air Moldova holds about 50% from the air passengers flow registered on the local market.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

