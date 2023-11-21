Rado and Untitled Art in Miami Beach: A natural partnership

News provided by

The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc. - Rado Division

21 Nov, 2023, 16:22 ET

LENGNAU, Switzerland, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rado has a global reputation as the Master of Materials and  is equally celebrated for its remarkable design heritage. It makes perfect sense that the Swiss watch brand has partnered with leading independent art fair Untitled Art, for its 12th edition in Miami Beach. This year, Rado, as a proud Official Partner of Untitled Art, will launch striking new interpretations of its game-changing Anatom watch.

Continue Reading
Rado Teaser Campaign _ Coming December 7th , 2023
Rado Teaser Campaign _ Coming December 7th , 2023

The Anatom, first introduced 40 years ago, takes its name from the perfectly anatomical fit of the watch on the wrist and from the rounded sapphire crystal. Its timeless and unique design codes resonate as powerfully today as they did in 1983, when they helped define the spirit of an era. In the decades since it took the watch world by storm, the Anatom has virtually become a Rado trademark and many of the brand's most popular models have been inspired by its style and shape.

On Friday December 7th, visitors to Rado's booth (A31) at Untitled Art during Miami Art Week will have a chance to experience four new Anatom models—Characterised by Rado's design DNA, these new iterations also highlight the brand's signature material, high-tech ceramic. As CEO Adrian Bosshard says, "The new Anatom references stand today – as they did in 1983 – for timeless unique design and incomparable wearing pleasure."

Rado invites everyone attending Untitled Art, Miami Beach 2023 to stop by and Feel the Difference.

Rado

Rado is a globally recognised Swiss watch brand celebrated for its pioneering use of high-tech ceramic materials and distinctive design. With a rich heritage of innovation, Rado continues to push the boundaries of traditional watchmaking, creating timepieces that are as durable as they are stylish.

UNTITLED ART

Untitled Art is the leading independent art fair taking place annually on the sands of Miami Beach. Guided by a mission to support the wider art ecosystem, Untitled Art offers an inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art and prioritizes collaboration in each aspect of the fair.

SOURCE The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc. - Rado Division

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.