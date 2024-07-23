Rado is the Official Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the Mubadala Citi DC Open

About the Mubadala Citi DC Open

The Mubadala Citi DC Open is the world's first and only combined ATP & WTA 500 event. It was founded in 1969 to support the legendary Arthur Ashe's vision of playing a professional tennis tournament in a public park, with full access to everyone. The tournament has evolved to become the fifth-biggest pro event in the country and the longest running professional tournament at the same site in the US. Taking place in the heart of Washington, DC, it attracts not only the game's greatest players, but leading government officials, business leaders, diplomats, and celebrities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rado back as our Official Timekeeper," said Mark Ein, chairman of the Mubadala Citi DC Open. "Rado shares our values and commitment to world-class excellence, and we know that fans will enjoy discovering their timepieces, including the high-tech ceramic Captain Cook line, at the tournament this summer."

Adrian Bosshard, the CEO of Rado, says that the collaboration is ideal for his brand: "Rado and the game of tennis share some essential values. There's the relentless determination, of course, as well as the commitment to push our own boundaries and test our own limits. And from our first contact with the Mubadala Citi DC Open, we've recognized that we have partners who are dedicated not only to staging a world-class competition but also to supporting a worthy foundation. Once again this year, we can hardly wait for the first serve."

After an outstanding partnership, the organizers look forward to another successful year, and Rado is thrilled to continue being a significant part of the story.

Rado and Tennis

Rado's involvement in tennis began in 1985 with its first appearance as Title Sponsor at the Swiss Open Gstaad, Switzerland's oldest tennis tournament. Recalling its partnership in the eighties and nineties, in 2022 Rado returned to the legendary courts in the Bernese Oberland. Rado has also taken up its role as Official Timekeeper at a number of ATP Tour tennis tournaments, including Abierto Mexicano Acapulco (Mexican Open), BMW Open in Munich, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in Lyon, Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, Erste Bank Open in Wien and Swiss Indoors in Basel.

In fact, Rado's commitment to tennis goes far beyond timekeeping. Through its YoungStar program, the brand has partnered with some of the most promising talents in the game, accompanying them every step of the way in their pursuit of perfection and their demonstration of endurance, strength of character, and dynamism – the very values that define Rado itself. Some of these inspiring players have gone on to be superstars and tennis luminaries. We are very excited to showcase one of these talented players, American tennis player J.J. Wolf is a genuine all-around athlete: in addition to tennis, as a young man he played soccer, basketball, and baseball. It wasn't until 2019 that he decided to pursue a career as a professional tennis player. He is a player with immense potential and someone to be reckoned with.

The Rado Captain Cook High Tech Ceramic Skeleton watch

Along with its timekeeping and sponsorship activities, Rado will highlight the Captain Cook watch at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

The newest member of the Rado Captain Cook family has been created to catch every eye in the room. And it will be a sparkling addition to every wrist on the court as the summer tennis season gets off to another rousing start. The watch has a polished stainless-steel case and screw-down crown. The case is fitted with a polished stainless steel rotating bezel with a polished blue high-tech ceramic bezel insert with engraved hour markers and numbers in matte white Super-LumiNova®. It has a box-shaped sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both sides.

The striking blue-to-white gradient dial has silver applied indexes coated with Super-LumiNova®. Rado's signature moving anchor symbol, in grey, is presented on a playful purple backplate. The timepiece has a blue-colored flange with a dark yellow minute track. Its dial is rounded out with grey printed Rado and Captain Cook logos and, confirming the watch's impressive water resistance, "300m / 1000ft". The grey central hour and minute hands are treated with white Super-Lumi-Nova® and the tip of the central seconds hand features dark yellow Super-LumiNova® for excellent legibility in all lighting conditions.

The polished stainless-steel case back has a sapphire crystal that offers a clear view of the Rado R763 automatic caliber at the heart of the watch. The superb mechanical movement, with its antimagnetic Nivachron™ hairspring adjusted in five positions, offers a power reserve of 80 hours.

This new Rado Captain Cook Automatic is a perfect summer gift for yourself or for someone you love: it is delivered in a blue leather pouch and has its own colorful wardrobe: along with the polished and brushed stainless steel bracelet with a titanium three-fold clasp, it comes with a blue and white textile Nato-style strap as well as a blue leather strap with a stainless steel extendable folding clasp. With three distinctive looks, it partners perfectly with whatever you're wearing and is the perfect accompaniment to every adventure, whether on the court, by the pool, or in the heart of the city.

Ref. R32154208

Movement: Rado caliber R763, automatic; 80-hour power reserve

Case: 42mm; Polished stainless-steel case and crown

Polished stainless steel turning bezel with a polished blue high-tech ceramic bezel insert with engraved numbers and markers in matt white Super-LumiNova®

Water-resistant to 30 bar (300m)

Dial: Blue to white gradient

Hands: Grey with white Super-LumiNova®

Second hand with dark yellow Super-LumiNova®

Bracelet/Strap: EasyClip system

Polished and brushed stainless steel, titanium 3-fold clasp. Additional blue leather strap, and blue & white textile NATO style strap.

Price: $2,700

SOURCE The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc. - Rado Division