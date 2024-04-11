Rae on Sunset Offers Boutique Hotel-like Living Experience Set Against Hollywood Hills Backdrop

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, announced that it had begun leasing Rae on Sunset.

Rae on Sunset, a new apartment community that offers a hotel-like living experience, has begun preleasing. The community is located on Sunset Boulevard.

Located on Sunset Boulevard, Rae on Sunset is a 200-unit apartment community spanning two distinct five-story buildings, with over 27,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Apartments, ranging from 582 to 1,733 sq. ft., are available as studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as two-story penthouses featuring expansive private balconies on both levels and upgraded finishes. Each artfully designed unit includes Caesarstone quartz countertops, modern plank wood-style flooring, a large soaking bathtub and an Electrolux washer and dryer. Smart home technology features include keyless entry doors, Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, high-speed Wi-Fi throughout both buildings and building-wide security and accessibility.

"Situated at the footsteps of the Hollywood Hills, Rae on Sunset brings together the best nightlife, natural surroundings, iconic landmarks, and neighborhood conveniences of West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills and Hollywood in one vibrant apartment community," said Andrew Kuo, Managing Director, Greystar. "Whether our residents choose to explore the surrounding area or take advantage of the amenities and retail onsite, we're confident Rae on Sunset will deliver an upscale and convenient living experience."

The East and West buildings offer contrasting, yet complementary designs. Each building features a clubroom, pool deck with outdoor fire pits and BBQs, fitness studio, and a rooftop terrace, offering sweeping views of downtown LA and the Hollywood Hills. The community also offers outdoor courtyard seating areas and a secured parking garage with EV chargers.

Rae on Sunset is less than a mile away from the Hollywood entertainment core and 1.7 miles from the Sunset Strip. The property was developed on a portion of the former site of the Pacific Electric Railway streetcar system, which cut diagonally through the surrounding section of Hollywood. The intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gardner Street, which abuts the property, was once the site of a junction between the Red Car system's Hollywood Line and Laurel Canyon Shuttle.

Susan Marinello Interiors is overseeing the interior design, the architecture firm is Steinberg Hart and Urban Arena is the landscape architect.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit LiveRaeonSunset.com or call 424-566-8028.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $290 billion of real estate in 247 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 857,400 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $76 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar