RAEDIAN unveiled its brand new generation of smart public charging station solutions at Intersolar EXPO.2024

MUNICH, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAEDIAN is a global company with over 10 years of experience in the research and development and manufacturing of EV chargers. The company's value focuses on continuous technological innovation, high-quality products, and cost-effective solutions. RAEDIAN commits to prioritizing customer service and satisfaction and aims to exceed customer expectations worldwide.

Visitors can discover more at B6.675 in Messe Munich.