Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Expands Into Jacksonville, Welcomes Two Respected Medical Malpractice Attorneys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY), one of the nation's premier trial firms representing victims of catastrophic injury and medical malpractice, today announced its expansion into Jacksonville with the addition of two widely respected local attorneys: Matthew W. Sowell, who will serve as Managing Partner of the Jacksonville office, and Megan L. Sowell, joining as an Associate.

This strategic expansion strengthens RDCY's ability to serve clients throughout Northeast Florida while deepening the firm's long-standing commitment to trial excellence and accountability. By bringing in attorneys whose medical malpractice and complex trial experience mirror RDCY's own philosophy, the firm is expanding not just its footprint but its capacity to deliver justice. Their shared commitment to client advocacy, rigorous case preparation, and holding powerful institutions accountable perfectly aligns with RDCY's vision for a trial practice built on skill, integrity, and results.

"Expanding into Jacksonville is an important milestone for our firm," said Sean C. Domnick , shareholder at RDCY. "Matthew and Megan come from Terrell Hogan, a firm that has been a hallmark of the plaintiff bar in Jacksonville for decades. Their experience, their integrity, and their commitment to this community make them the perfect leaders for our growth in Northeast Florida."

About Matthew W. Sowell

Managing Partner – Jacksonville Office

For more than thirty years, Matthew W. Sowell has been recognized as one of Florida's top medical malpractice attorneys, known for his unmatched command of complex medical issues and his relentless dedication to clients. Matt is one of only sixteen Florida attorneys nationally certified in medical malpractice law by the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys, and among the small number of Florida lawyers Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar.

Matt focuses on neurological and cardiovascular malpractice cases—particularly stroke, paralysis, and traumatic brain injury—and is the founder of the American Association for Justice's Stroke Litigation Group, now the nation's leading platform for training trial lawyers on stroke-related malpractice.

A sixth-generation Floridian, Matt has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar results for clients and is widely respected statewide for his mastery of medical evidence, leadership in the field, and decades of commitment to holding medical institutions accountable. His scholarship has been published in Trial, Medical Law Perspectives, the Journal of Forensic Sciences, and more, and he is a frequent national speaker on medical malpractice issues.

"Matt's depth of experience, leadership, and medical insight make him an extraordinary addition to our firm," said Troy A. Rafferty , Shareholder at RDCY. "Jacksonville families could not ask for a stronger advocate."

About Megan L. Sowell

Associate

Megan Louise Sowell, a seventh-generation Jacksonville native, brings exceptional trial experience and deep local roots. Before joining RDCY, Megan served as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida's Fourth Judicial Circuit, where she prosecuted violent crimes—including homicides—and took twenty jury trials to verdict. Her courtroom skill and meticulous preparation reflect the qualities that define the nation's strongest trial lawyers.

A graduate of The Citadel and Florida State University College of Law, Megan has testified before the Florida Legislature on patient safety issues and focuses her practice on spinal infections, stroke litigation, and complex medical malpractice cases. Clients value her discipline, compassion, and unwavering advocacy.

A Strategic Expansion Grounded in Trial Excellence

With the addition of Matthew and Megan Sowell— two of the area's most trusted and accomplished medical malpractice lawyers—RDCY brings its national reputation for trial excellence to Jacksonville, expanding its ability to serve patients and families harmed by medical negligence across Northeast Florida.

The Jacksonville team is now accepting cases while RDCY at our new location 200 W. Forsyth Street, Suite 1130, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

"RDCY has always stood for one thing: trial excellence in service of injured people," Domnick said. "Matt and Megan embody that mission in every way."

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: [email protected]

Agency Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908)-612-3515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa