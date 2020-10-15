Raft awarded 5-year US Air Force LevelUP DevSecOps Services BOA

"Raft is proud to partner with the LevelUP Codeworks team and contribute to their mission of delivering highly sustainable agile software capabilities across DoD," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder & CEO of Raft. "We understand first-hand the challenges and importance of rapid, secure deployment of new capabilities in complex environments. Our DevSecOps expertise and ability to iterate quickly are a natural fit for accelerating LevelUP program goals to transform and optimize the DoD software development pipeline."

The Air Force LevelUP program emphasizes agile principles, cloud-native zero-trust microservice architectures, and containerized CI/CD components granting warfighters new capabilities within hours instead of months or years.

"Raft helps government innovators develop and operationalize their vision for efficient delivery of high impact services, with experience inside both DoD and civilian agencies. We pioneered one of the first Kubernetes deployments in the public sector and have been pushing the boundaries of DevSecOps ever since," stated Raft CTO, Bhaarat Sharma. "We are excited and ready to further enhance LevelUP's success as a change agent across DoD."

About Raft:

Raft is a full stack digital consulting firm with niche expertise in rapid delivery of modern, user-first, scalable, and data-intensive containerized digital solutions. We accelerate the missions of our federal partners through human-centered design (HCD) and agile development practices, bringing deep technical expertise in DevSecOps, Kubernetes management, cloud-native microservice architectures, and secure, open source delivery. Learn more at goraft.tech.

SOURCE Raft, LLC

Related Links

https://goraft.tech

