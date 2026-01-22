Raft Awarded Contract for Desert Sentry to Accelerate Operator-Centric AI for CENTCOM Missions

Raft's AI Mission System empowers CENTCOM operators with on-demand computer vision tailored to real-world missions – broad-area satellite search, distributed maritime monitoring, and counter-UxS threat detection.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a leading defense technology company, powering the software-driven foundation of modern warfare, has been awarded a highly competitive Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), in partnership with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), following a five-day vendor bake-off. Hosted last fall by CENTCOM, the evaluation sought cutting-edge solutions to operationalize AI on the battlefield. Raft's win underscores its ability to rapidly deliver deployable, operator-ready technology that meets the evolving demands of the modern fight.

Raft's AI Mission System ([R] AIMS) delivers a no-code machine learning system that puts the power of computer vision directly into the hands of operators. Raft built and deployed a fully containerized, Agentic AI platform that enables operators to train, evaluate, and deploy new Computer Vision models with confidence and verifiability—no data science background required.

"This wasn't about building another tool," said Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft. "This was about rethinking how AI gets built for mission-critical environments and how we empower operators to adapt when the mission demands it. Raft exists to turn operators into super-operators, and that starts by putting AI creation directly in their hands."

By integrating seamlessly with NGA Maven workflows, [R]AIMS enables model refresh in days—supporting key use cases like:

Satellite Broad Area Search : Quickly train gap-filler models on-the-fly to support large-scale overhead imagery tasks

: Quickly train gap-filler models on-the-fly to support large-scale overhead imagery tasks Distributed Monitoring : Enable task forces like TF-59 to deploy and adapt CV models across maritime environments

: Enable task forces like TF-59 to deploy and adapt CV models across maritime environments Counter-UxS Threat Detection: Build computer vision to detect, label, and characterize optical threats without waiting on centralized updates

Built with Raft's agentic AI principles at its core, the system features built-in guardrails via [R]AIMS and machine-assisted feedback loops for Responsible AI—ensuring every model is traceable, adaptable, and aligned with mission intent.

"[R]AIMS Vision enables something we've been chasing for years: COCOMs building their own AI at the speed of the mission," said Bhaarat Sharma, CTO at Raft. "This is how you scale intelligence across the force—by putting tools in the hands of operators and giving them the autonomy to iterate in real time."

[R]AIMS validates what is possible when Agentic AI moves beyond conversational interfaces to deliver autonomous, operator-controlled computer vision that adapts at mission speed. Operators rapidly created new gap-filler models for unplanned ISR scenarios—without needing data scientists on call. The system even handled optical threat detection and object tracking in real time, including NITF and other complex formats. [R]AIMS is now positioned for rapid expansion across combatant commands, supporting faster intelligence cycles, better decision-making, and real-time adaptation on the battlefield.

