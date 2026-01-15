Raft Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Department of War Modernization

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a leading defense technology company, today announced the launch of the Raft Partner Program, an initiative designed to help industry partners rapidly build, integrate, and deploy mission-ready applications on top of Raft Data Platform ([R]DP) and Raft AI Mission System ([R]AIMS). As modern warfare becomes increasingly software-defined and multi-domain, the Raft Partner Program addresses the growing need for interoperability, collaboration, and speed across the defense ecosystem.

The Raft Partner Program cultivates a national security ecosystem purpose built to facilitate rapid development of innovative and interoperable capabilities built on the Raft Data Platform and Raft AI Mission System. The program equips industry partners with the resources and technical support required to deliver secure, high-performance applications ready for operational deployment on Raft Data Platform and Raft AI Mission System, which underpin many of the Department of War's largest modernization efforts.

"Regardless of the mission, if you want the Department of War to adopt your technology, you need to build on the foundational software layers powering their key modernization initiatives," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft. "This program gives industry a fast lane and time back to the mission. Partners can integrate across the Raft ecosystem and scale their capabilities everywhere the U.S. fights."

Raft has announced its founding cohort of partners are Lockheed Martin, Scale AI, Red Hat, and Rune Technologies, with applications now open for consideration into the next cohort of partners. By joining the Raft Partner Program, partners gain validated interoperability, clear market differentiation, and a faster path to delivering mission-ready capabilities to operators. Whether an emerging technology company building new applications, a defense prime delivering integrated solutions at scale, or a commercial technology provider offering pre-integrated capabilities to the tactical edge, the Raft Partner Program enables rapid deployment and fosters a network effect across the most impactful defense technology companies serving the Department of War.

"Raft's partnership program reiterates their position as foundational to the modernization priorities across the Department of War", said Mina Faltas, Founder & CEO of Washington Harbour Partners. "Since partnering with Raft, their proliferation across the multi-domain defense ecosystem – especially the widespread adoption of [R]DP and [R]AIMS – highlights their commitment to innovation. The modern national security imperatives require modular software-defined solutions, and Raft, alongside their key partners, are answering the call by bringing the best of American innovation together", added Patrick Foley, Principal at Washington Harbour Partners.

The Partner Program enables partners to leverage early access to facilitate rapid development of applications to support the Department of War's objectives to modernize at speed. Each partner selected by Raft brings differentiated, mission-critical capabilities that strengthen the ecosystem, empowering operators through the combined power of Raft Data Platform and Raft AI Mission System.

As the Department of War continues to roll out sweeping modernization initiatives, industry partners must demonstrate multi-domain innovation, interoperability, and the ability to field real capability for the joint force. By partnering with Raft, partners gain a competitive edge in future procurements and can deliver mission-ready capabilities that scale, adapt, and innovate at the speed of the fight.

Companies interested in joining the Raft Partner Program can learn more or request consideration at: teamraft.com/partners.

About Raft

Raft is the leader in autonomous data fusion and agentic AI, equipping the Department of War and national security organizations with cutting-edge solutions to drive mission success. Trusted by over 25 federal agencies, we enhance legacy systems and accelerate modernization with limited-language, voice-activated AI, enabling smarter, faster decisions from the tactical edge to headquarters. Our autonomous AI agents, powered by modular machine learning wrappers, deliver greater mission impact without the cost and disruption of full system replacements.

