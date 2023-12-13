Ragan Names Trish Nicolas and Sunjay Lee as Honorees of Top Women in Communications Awards, Class of 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragan has named two members of Ruder Finn to the Top Women in Communications Awards, Class of 2024. Trish Nicolas, EVP, rf.engage, is honored in the Bridge Builders category. Sunjay Lee, Account Supervisor, RF Relate, is honored in the Rising Stars category.

Trish Nicolas and Sunjay Lee join a prestigious list of women who are continuing to shape and advance the communications industry by inspiring and uniting audiences, telling powerful stories for their clients, and so much more. The annual Top Women in Communications Awards "honor the outstanding women who have redefined the boundaries of communications."

This year's honorees will be recognized at the Top Women in Communications Awards Luncheon on Feb. 29th at the City Winery in New York City.

About Ruder Finn
Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, rf.engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

