Rahul Gandhi to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, June 1

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rahul Gandhi, India's most prominent opposition leader, will speak at a National Press Club in-person Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. His remarks will focus on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Rahul Gandhi

In March, India's lower house of parliament disqualified Gandhi as a lawmaker following his conviction and sentencing for defamation based on a 2019 speech in which he allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a thief. He has contended the ruling is a politically motivated measure to stifle opposition and has appealed it at a higher court. Gandhi, the son of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the grandson of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the great-grandson of India's founding prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is a vocal critic of Modi.

