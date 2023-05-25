Rahul Gandhi to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, June 1

25 May, 2023, 12:02 ET
WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rahul Gandhi, India's most prominent opposition leader, will speak at a National Press Club in-person Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. His remarks will focus on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
In March, India's lower house of parliament disqualified Gandhi as a lawmaker following his conviction and sentencing for defamation based on a 2019 speech in which he allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a thief. He has contended the ruling is a politically motivated measure to stifle opposition and has appealed it at a higher court. Gandhi, the son of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the grandson of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the great-grandson of India's founding prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is a vocal critic of Modi.
This Headliners event is open to credentialed media and club members. To submit a question for the speaker, please email [email protected] and put GANDHI in the subject line. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 9 a.m. on the day of the event.
The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.
