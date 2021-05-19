Rain the Growth Agency Adds First Chief Investment Officer to Leadership Team

This is a new position created by the agency as it continues to push the boundaries of media targeting and investment strategies. Brown is a proponent of audience-based media approaches, and one of his responsibilities will be to drive this philosophy across planning and buying teams for digital and offline media. Along with Robin Cohen, SVP, Group Media Director, he will develop and promote innovative media strategies throughout the agency. Brown will report directly to Co-Founder and CEO Michelle Cardinal.

"To keep up with our continuing growth, Mark will deepen our bench of media strategists. He brings years of combined digital and linear expertise to the table," said Cardinal. "I can't think of a better person to help deliver our wildly successful transactional brand building product to our clients. He's already hit the ground running!"

Brown has led media strategy at Initiative, Garage Team Mazda, and Mindshare. Most recently, he ran U.S. media strategy for Chevrolet while at Carat. He was also a managing partner of Canvas Worldwide, a co-venture between Horizon Media and Innocean Worldwide. As one of the founders, he helped build the $1 billion agency from the ground up.

"I am very excited to join the leadership team here at Rain the Growth Agency," Brown said. "Michelle and her team have built a world-class agency by delivering Transactional Brand Building to their roster of clients. I see a tremendous opportunity to grow our client's businesses even more through innovative solutions targeting high propensity audiences."

Brown will be based in the agency's Oakland, California office starting in July.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media buying and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, LendingTree, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 250 employees in four offices across the U.S.

Media Contact:

Steve Miller

503-222-0025

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency

Related Links

https://www.rainforgrowth.com

