Rain the Growth Agency Partners with Chalice AI to Optimize Audience Targeting

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent performance advertising agency, has partnered with Chalice AI, a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions, to deliver optimized audience targeting solutions for clients. The team recently utilized Chalice's large language model (LLM) audience product for a client in the CPG space to enhance targeting precision and reduce costs.

"Partnering with technology leaders like Chalice gives us the ability to leapfrog traditional targeting approaches, resulting in stronger ROI for our client partners' campaigns," said Kyle Eckhart, Senior Vice President of Growth, Rain the Growth Agency. "Their tool also enables the bridging of immediate results with transformational long-term brand growth by aligning with future target audiences."

Rain the Growth Agency is the first to license Chalice's AI Audience creation suite, which uses LLMs to develop custom audiences tailored to specific products, business lines, or marketing goals. Unlike traditional methods that rely on predefined segments, Chalice's tool transforms segment text into features that a deep learning model is trained on. This approach results in a complete valuation of every user, empowering advertisers to reach beyond narrow and obvious affinities. When the constraints of segment-based targeting are removed, campaigns can perform up to 20% better on average, enabling brands to achieve both sales and brand-building objectives with greater precision.

The Chalice tool adds to Rain the Growth Agency's suite of proprietary and best-in-class intelligence tools that link inventory, targeting technology, and dynamic content for effective and efficient media strategies across CTV, OTT, linear TV, programmatic video and more.

"This partnership advances our clients to the frontier of what's possible in digital prospecting," said David Nyurenberg, Director of Video Product Development & Innovation, Rain the Growth Agency. "We adopted Chalice's AI Audiences after extensive testing proved its effectiveness at meeting the direct response goals of our clients, while driving greater efficiency and reach."

"Rain the Growth Agency saw the potential in our AI Audience product and quickly decided to get on board," said Adam Heimlich, Chief Executive Officer, Chalice. "We respect their quick action and commitment to staying ahead. This partnership is setting a new standard as the industry evolves."

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Curology, Cirkul, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Lume, Babbel and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

About Chalice AI

Chalice is a software company offering tools for platform-independent buying algorithms. These algorithms are built using clients' first-party data combined with third-party data and trained with advanced AI to maximize outcomes. Chalice's technology integrates seamlessly with major buying platforms, ensuring smooth transfer into the activation layer. This capability offers significant leverage when engaging with new or existing clients, as the algorithms are authentically designed to meet the specific needs of individual brands, unlike the generic pricing algorithms commonly used in buy-side platforms.

Media Contact Information:

Beatrice Livioco

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency