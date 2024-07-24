SheScales Opens 2024-2025 Cohort Applications

The marketing advisory program is now accepting submissions for this year's class of businesses

PORTLAND, Ore., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SheScales , a marketing advisory program powered by Rain the Growth Agency , has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2024-2025 cohort. This program will support a number of female-founded businesses through in-kind marketing resources and advisory services.

The SheScales program provides participants with up to one year of consultation on their marketing campaigns and channel strategies. It includes audits and recommendations for brand strategy, paid and organic social media, email marketing, website content and strategy, CTV, linear TV, audio and more. Previous program participants include hope&plum , Therapeutic Focus , Connect & Beyond Physical Therapy , and Southern Roots Vegan Bakery .

Applications will be accepted through September 18, 2024 and can be completed through the SheScales website .

"We are thrilled to welcome a new cohort for this year," says CEO of Rain the Growth Agency Jane Crisan. "Since SheScales' inception, the program has supported 15 female-founded businesses - and we are looking forward to providing that help to a new class of entrepreneurs and businesses."

Cohort members will partner with Rain the Growth Agency subject matter experts to review marketing plans, brand & messaging platforms, and audience, messaging and media strategy as needed. Best practices in media, creative, strategy and analytics will be shared in a collaborative environment, and participants will gain access to the SheScales community.

Applicants must be founders who are women, identify as female, or represent a women-founded or led organization. Businesses should be incorporated, actively generating at least $100,000 a year in revenue and have a strong direct-to-consumer offering that is positioned to scale. SheScales was started by Rain the Growth Agency's Co-founder and Chairwoman, Michelle Cardinal, in 2019 to improve gender equality in the U.S. business landscape. For more information, visit shescales.com .

About SheScales

SheScales supports female founders by providing DTC marketing and media advisory services in-kind, to help founders scale their companies fearlessly! We also provide networking opportunities and a home-grown community dedicated to empowering female leaders. Michelle Cardinal, founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands. Marketing and media experts from within Rain the Growth Agency donate their time and expertise with a shared passion to improve gender equality in the American business landscape.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Curology, Cirkul, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Lume, Babbel and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

Media Contact Information:

Odalys Flores

[email protected]

Ysabel Sarinas

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency