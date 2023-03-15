Rain the Growth Agency Forges New Client Partnerships with 1-800-Flowers.com, Lume, Rothy's

The full-service agency announces engagements with DTC leaders

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency , the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has partnered with 1-800-Flowers.com®, Lume and Rothy's to grow their businesses through increased sales and brand building.

"Our strong reputation in elevating DTC businesses through integrated campaigns has led to robust activity in our new business funnel. We expect to see this continue given the economic climate as brands are increasingly looking to lower customer acquisition costs while continuing to grow brand awareness," said Kyle Eckhart, Senior Vice President of Growth at Rain the Growth Agency.

1-800-Flowers.com and Harry & David engaged with Rain the Growth Agency to optimize media for their linear TV and YouTube video campaigns. After a strong start in their Valentine's Day campaign, the agency will support media planning for their Spring and Winter holidays and other promotional efforts.

Lume, manufacturer of whole-body deodorant products that has been making waves on social media, is optimizing their national linear TV effort to help them to profitably grow their sales and awareness. Since taking on media planning and buying, the agency has been able to identify new audiences and expand reach to deliver on Lume's revenue goals.

Rothy's, the DTC sustainable lifestyle brand known for transforming recycled materials into beautiful shoes, also sought out media expertise from Rain the Growth Agency for their linear TV and OTT video campaign. Rain the Growth Agency will utilize their proprietary ConsumerID adtech tool to guide audience segmentation and media targeting. Analytics technology company, Leavened, will provide further insights and optimization recommendations with their marketing mix modeling platform.

The new client partnerships add to the agency's growing roster of fast-growth and legacy DTC brands.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands. Current clients include Humana, Lending Tree, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Rothy's, Headspace, 1-800 Contacts and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has 300 employees nationwide.

