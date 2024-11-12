Rain the Growth Agency Hires Rachel Baker as Senior Vice President, Head of Video Investment and Partnerships

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent full-service advertising agency, expands their media expertise with the hiring of Rachel Baker as Senior Vice President, Head of Video Investment and Partnerships. Baker will help drive the agency's strategic vision for media investment with a focus on linear and connected TV (CTV).

Baker joins Rain the Growth Agency from Horizon Next, where she served as Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Video Investment. In her previous role she oversaw national and local TV and CTV investment strategy, and pioneered streaming and programmatic initiatives.

She holds more than 20 years of industry experience, including roles with Horizon Next, Allscope Direct and Integrated Media Solutions (MDC Partners), and has proven success in media negotiation, strategic leadership, and the development of integrated video campaigns that drive significant client growth across the U.S. and Canada. She has supported brands across a variety of verticals such as HelloFresh, Safelite, Peloton, PrizePicks, United Health Group, Dish, Sling, Jenny Craig, SharkNinja, Lens.com and J.G. Wentworth.

"Rachel's expertise will be critical to driving innovation in a quickly evolving modern TV marketplace," said Jane Crisan, Chief Executive Officer of Rain the Growth Agency. "Her leadership on convergent media deals will enable our teams to deliver impactful strategies for our client partners."

Baker will oversee a team of media buyers across video, audio, print, and out-of-home (OOH) channels. She will play an instrumental role in fostering relationships with key media partners and guiding the agency's leadership on industry trends and media technologies.

"I am eager to collaborate across Rain the Growth Agency's teams and with our media partners to develop partnerships and sponsorships that will drive incremental growth for our client base," said Baker.

Baker holds a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Communications and has received multiple industry accolades, including the Cynopsis Digital IT List Award. She is also an active mentor and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within the industry, and is based in New York City.

