Rain the Growth Agency partners with Horizon Fitness to Produce and Launch New Creative and Media Campaign

Mike Olson, Executive Vice President of Sporting Goods and E-commerce at Horizon Fitness explains that, "more people than ever are choosing to exercise at home and are looking for equipment that can accommodate multiple family members and all of the devices, streaming classes and apps they bring to their workout. We're excited to partner with the innovative team at Rain the Growth Agency to introduce how Horizon is rethinking exercise equipment for a better connected fitness experience."

The new creative features footage of the Horizon Fitness Studio Series treadmill line shot by Rain the Growth Agency amidst Covid-19 precautions. Filmed in the Portland-metro area during the September 2020 Oregon wildfires, the team faced challenges filming over an accelerated timeline. "We pivoted, never gave up, executed and delivered a powerful transactional brand building creative." said Sue Collin's Chief Client Officer at Rain the Growth Agency. The campaign rolls out in the heat of the Q1 peak season for the fitness industry.

About Horizon Fitness

Horizon Fitness is a subsidiary of Johnson Health Tech, a worldwide leader in the exercise equipment industry for more than 40 years. Horizon Fitness designs, manufactures and sells a wide assortment of award-winning fitness equipment for residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and rowing machines. Horizon Fitness equipment is sold online at HorizonFitness.com, at Dick's Sporting Goods and specialty fitness retail stores.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic media buying and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Lending Tree, SmileDirectClub and 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 CONTACTS. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 250 employees in four offices across the U.S.

Contact:

Rachel Johnston

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency