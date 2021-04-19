Rain the Growth Agency Partnership with OOFOS Expands to Full AOR

"We are very pleased to be working with Rain the Growth Agency as our agency of record," said Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS. "Their partnership throughout 2020 helped us navigate a challenging time. They are a key member of the OOteam and understand our core mission to make people feel better through our products, services and experiences. We are excited to be taking yet another step with them in 2021."

OOFOS seeks to drive engagement ranging from high-level brand and category awareness to increased trial and conversions. With the 2021 campaign that launched on March 29, Rain the Growth Agency will apply its transactional brand building approach to accomplish those objectives. Consumers are being targeted via a robust channel mix that includes linear television, connected TV, OTT, paid social, and other media.

Rain the Growth Agency produced all creative assets for the new campaign, which combines 3-D animation and live action in dynamic environments to highlight two key products: the OOlala sandal and the OOmg eeZee shoe. The campaign also features animations optimized for social media to showcase key seasonal styles and patterns.

The two companies first partnered in October 2019 to launch a transactional brand building media campaign that aimed to increase awareness and sales for the footwear brand.

"Since day one of our partnership, OOFOS has allowed us to be an extension of its tight-knit team," said Michelle Cardinal, Founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency. "We 'feel the OO' and that's allowed us to connect with the brand's mission and engrain that in all aspects of the marketing strategy."

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic media buying and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, LendingTree, Humana, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 250 employees in four offices across the U.S.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear founded by a team of footwear veterans looking to disrupt the industry and help fitness enthusiasts recover smarter. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, footwear from OOFOS is designed to absorb 37% more impact that traditional footwear foam materials to reduce the stress on your feed and joints and keep consumers of all activity levels feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS is footwear that will make your hard-working feet and body recover better – all you have to do is feel the OO.

Contact: Steve Miller, [email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency

Related Links

https://www.rainforgrowth.com

