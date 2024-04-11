RainFocus Announces Updates to RainFocus for Salesforce: Event Insights & Activation on Salesforce AppExchange

RainFocus' customers can now benefit from real-time event data to enhance sales enablement and accelerate sales opportunities

LEHI, Utah, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus(™) today announced it has updated the RainFocus for Salesforce: Event Insights and Activation App on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. The listing gives customers new ways to empower sales teams with real time event engagement data embedded within Salesforce Sales Cloud to support strategic actions and closed sales opportunities.

RainFocus for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000GwHhmUAF .

The RainFocus for Salesforce App empowers sales teams with real-time event engagement data.

RainFocus for Salesforce: Event Insights & Activation

With the RainFocus for Salesforce App, customers can:

Browse the Meetings Programs managed in RainFocus and set up meetings at events with contacts directly in Salesforce.

Drive audience acquisition through Targeted Agendas. Users can create landing pages of sessions, speakers, and sponsors built for specific accounts and browse, preview, and send Targeted Agendas directly from Salesforce.

Provide the data the sales team needs with the robust and extensible data model for RainFocus-managed events in the Salesforce Sales Cloud. Attendee records are automatically linked with associated contacts and leads, and users can add custom attributes based on reporting and workflow needs.

Strengthen engagement through Nominations. The sales team can drive engagement and attendance directly from the app.

Receive at-a-glance and real time event insights via Custom Reporting. Related attendees, sessions, and meetings can be embedded in various views.

Generate pipeline attribution by using RainFocus and Salesforce data to capture pipeline influence from event engagement and insights.

Use the event as a key driver for account follow-up for post-event engagement and conversation-building.

With access to real-time event data and engagement insights, the RainFocus for Salesforce App allows event, sales, and martech teams to use a single, standardized app and data model to integrate RainFocus data. Resources are maintained through one product, supporting sales enablement by allowing teams to take action in real time.

Comments on the News

"Salesforce is a leading innovator and a trusted partner that we have collaborated with for several years," said JR Sherman, CEO at RainFocus. "Listing on the Salesforce AppExchange was a natural next step for RainFocus. Working with an interface that our team and our clients are already comfortable using will allow us and our customers to continue fostering meaningful connections through personalized experiences, strengthened marketing campaigns, and an accelerated understanding of an event's impact, which will help expedite sales, ultimately proving ROI — a unique and unmatched solution that RainFocus provides."

"RainFocus for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as the partnership accelerates business transformation for customers by introducing unique features that enable teams to proactively engage with customers and seamlessly attribute engagements with pipeline opportunities," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce, AppExchange, Sales Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and Twitter

and Follow RainFocus on LinkedIn and Instagram

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Media Contact

Sheena Lakhani

[email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus