RainFocus Announces Winners of Its Annual Innovation Awards During INSIGHT 2024

The prestigious Innovation Awards recognize industry leaders and their unmatched efforts to drive impactful results for their customers. To be considered an award winner, nominees must have a solid understanding of attendees to create better experiences, innovate and have a forward-thinking use of the RainFocus platform, make good use of data and insights to understand, pivot, and improve events, merge offline and online efforts to grow the company and events, or demonstrate efficiency improvements such as saving time or resources.

"The award winners are some of the most distinguished brands and these recognitions are a testament to the success they have when it comes to 'Amplifying Impact,' this year's theme at INSIGHT," said JR Sherman, CEO at RainFocus. "We are proud of this year's winners and can't wait to see the exceptional results they'll continue to drive for their customers."

Highlighted Innovation Award Winners Include:

Most Innovative Use of On-site Technology: RSA Conference

RSA Conference Partners of the Year: Agency Partner: ATWM Delivery Partner: Zirous



Best Roadshow Series: Databricks

Databricks Sales Accelerator of the Year: Workday

Workday Most Innovative Use of Content Management: Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields Best User Conference: Esri

"We are thrilled that one of our strategic partners, RainFocus, has recognized RSA Conference as an Innovation Award winner this year," said Mike DeFronzo, Senior Director, Technology, RSA Conference. "Utilizing the RainFocus next-generation event management platform has been a key tool for our entire team to operate efficiently at scale."

"We are honored that our partner, RainFocus, recognized our company as an Innovation Award winner," said Adrienne Grec from ATWM. "Utilizing the RainFocus platform has become a cornerstone of innovation in event management for ATWM. Through a collaboration of ATWM's deep platform expertise and the seamless experience that RainFocus provides, RainFocus enables ATWM to offer exceptional event solutions that are required by the most discerning client requirements. This strategic application of RainFocus technology has positioned ATWM as the only agency that builds and configures enterprise level events end-to-end in RainFocus. This unique capability has been instrumental in surpassing our clients' expectations, consistently delivering a unified and customized event experience."

"We are honored that our partner, RainFocus, recognized our company as an Innovation Award winner," said Brandon Schulte, VP of Marketing Technology Services from Zirous. "We have the privilege of working with some of the world's top companies to create best-in-class events powered by the RainFocus platform. It's rewarding to be with clients as they begin planning their event, then be involved in the implementation, integration, and promotion of the event, and finally being with them as they are able to execute a flawless event. We can't wait to build on our partnership in 2024."

"We're honored to be recognized as an Innovation Award winner," said Julia Cornish, Director of Event Technology, Workday. "Utilizing the RainFocus platform to support our flagship events and streamline our event planning efforts has enhanced the experience for both our attendees and our organization, making our events more successful and impactful. This year, we significantly up-leveled our annual user conferences by adding robust digital experiences including an extensive live broadcast component, enabled real-time analytics to track event performance, provided our sales organization with insights into attendee behavior and preferences, and deepened our post-event reporting to evaluate the success of the event. We're thrilled with the results, and grateful to RainFocus for the partnership."

"We are honored that our partner, RainFocus, recognized Rodan + Fields as an Innovation Award winner for the Most Innovative Use of Content Management," said Alison Cassettari, Senior Manager, Event Technology at Rodan + Fields. "Utilizing the RainFocus platform to provide our attendees with the best training experience is our top priority. We are so grateful we were able to partner with RainFocus to find new and exciting ways to engage our community and give them the tools to drive their personal success as they experience Rodan + Fields events."

"We are honored that our partner, RainFocus, recognized our company as an Innovation Award winner," said Michele Cole, Head of Global Event Marketing from Esri. "Utilizing the RainFocus platform to support and manage our conferences has enabled us to grow and expand our conferences increasing efficiencies while providing a better more integrated end-user experience."

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

