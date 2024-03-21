RainFocus Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms

The company was recognized in the Leaders Quadrant based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

LEHI, Utah, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader among event technology platforms by Gartner, Inc.

Gartner names RainFocus a Leader in Event Technology

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. It evaluated 13 event technology platforms available on the market today that provide "native capabilities to engage and communicate with prospective attendees, registrants, and sponsors, manage logistics, deliver content, and enable attendees to engage with other participants."

Gartner defines event technology platforms as tools that enable B2B marketers to execute virtual and/or in-person events for external audiences. The report states that using comprehensive event technology is a necessity for marketers to effectively reach event audiences and deliver engaging experiences.

"We've taken huge strides in our mission of simplifying and optimizing our clients' event channel and unifying the customer journey," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "We're closely aligned with the movements of the industry, providing the best technology, solutions, and integrations to help our clients move the needle within their businesses. We believe that's why we've been named a Leader and recognized for our accomplishments and strategic partnerships. For us, it validates our commitment to our clients' success."

RainFocus' key differentiator is its focus on data, including its ability to unify event data across multiple events into a global attendee profile. The platform's strongest capability is martech integrations due to its ability to consolidate event data and improve the accessibility of it through integrations with martech to activate marketing and sales strategies.

The full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Event Technology Platforms can be accessed here .

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

