RainFocus Recognized at Adobe Summit for Technology Innovation and Named Winner of the 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Partner of the Year

The company also provides the event marketing technology powering Adobe Summit

LEHI, Utah, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, announced today that it was recognized for technology innovation at Adobe Summit, the Digital Experience Conference, and named winner of the 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Partner of the Year.

The Adobe Digital Experience Partner Awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success. The speed and diligence with which RainFocus launched its AEP source connector, along with the immediate impact to RainFocus and Adobe's shared customers, contributed to this award win.

The award was announced during Adobe Partner Day, a pre-conference experience for 1,200 attendees from the Adobe partner ecosystem. RainFocus was one of four partners selected to discuss the innovative solutions built using Adobe technology.

RainFocus is also the platform powering this year's Adobe Summit, which hosts more than 10,000 in-person and virtual attendees, 250-plus sessions, and over 140 sponsors in Las Vegas and virtually March 26 to 28.

"As we continue to deliver personalized experiences to our customers and their clients, it is an incredible opportunity for us to extend our partnership with Adobe and power Adobe Summit for the second consecutive year," said JR Sherman, CEO at RainFocus. "Through our partnership, we provide Summit attendees with unique and meaningful experiences and showcase our technology's capabilities for thousands of attendees. We are honored to be recognized by Adobe as ISV Partner of the Year and look forward to the rest of the Summit."

Last year, RainFocus grew its relationship with Adobe and became an Adobe Platinum Partner , working with Adobe to elevate customer journeys for joint clients and optimizing omnichannel marketing and sales programs. In 2023, RainFocus also r eleased new data integration solutions , including Adobe Marketo Engage, Adobe Analytics, and Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) for accelerated growth.

"We are thrilled that RainFocus is not only an Adobe platinum partner, but a customer and technology provider for Adobe and Adobe Summit," said Justin Merickel, VP Business Development, Digital Experience at Adobe. "Their innovative solution is instrumental in driving digital transformation and enhancing customer experience within our partner ecosystem. Together, we will continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results for our customers."

RainFocus invites on-site Adobe Summit attendees to several additional events:

Join RainFocus at the vibrant Yardbird in the Venetian Restaurant Row on Tuesday, March 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to connect with fellow B2B marketers.

at the vibrant Yardbird in the Venetian Restaurant Row on from to connect with fellow B2B marketers. Learn from RainFocus ' Group Product Manager Marius Milcher , and SVP of Industry Strategy Brian Gates, during the session " B2B Marketers' Growth Playbook: Driving Targeted Experiences with Data ," held March 27 . Discover how RainFocus and Adobe integrations can accelerate the B2B buying journey, transform customer engagement, and drive better conversions and ROI .

SVP RainFocus ROI Attend exclusive behind-the-scenes tech tours of Adobe Summit on Wednesday, March 27 . Request an invite to see how the RainFocus platform can take your events and marketing to the next level.

Throughout the event, RainFocus will be available at Booth 971 showcasing how its partnership with Adobe helps companies integrate to help clients drive success at every stage of their events and throughout the entire customer journey. Be sure to stop by the booth and meet with RainFocus experts, experience live demos, and enter special giveaways. For more information about Adobe Summit 2024, visit summit.adobe.com .

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

