RainFocus Survey Reveals In-Person Events Reign Supreme for Corporate Conferences

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today released new data findings that reveal overall sentiment toward corporate events, as well as generational differences. The survey results indicate that an overwhelming majority of respondents prefer in-person events. The study also highlights the importance of an event swag strategy that focuses on the value these items can deliver to different generations of event attendees.

"It's crucial for marketers to understand generational preferences and differences in corporate settings. As younger generations continue to make their way into the business world, marketers need to tailor experiences that resonate with each group to ensure higher engagement and satisfaction," said Ashleigh Cook, CMO at RainFocus. "When planning corporate events, event planners and marketers should recognize and understand the different values of each generation to create a unique, inclusive event that drives collaboration, innovation, conversion, and overall success."

The Increase of Travel and In-Person Experiences

The survey data indicates a clear preference for in-person events, with 73% of respondents rating in-person events as their preferred format, followed by hybrid events and virtual events. For event marketers and planners, this finding showcases the value of hosting an in-person event format and illustrates that respondents are willing to travel. More than half (54%) of respondents said they are very likely or somewhat likely to volunteer to attend a conference, trade show, or business event that requires travel. This percentage increases for younger demographics, with 77% of Gen Z and 63% of Millennials at least somewhat likely to travel for events, compared to 34% of Boomers. As event marketers begin to plan for a new year of events, the demographics of their attendees is an important consideration to garner the most attendance and engagement.

Generational Insights Inform Swag Options and Increase Engagement

According to the RainFocus survey, 25% of respondents said that notebooks and planners are the most valuable swag items, followed closely by tech items at 19%. Attendees are looking for items that are helpful and practical to their everyday lives. Nearly half (49%) prefer traditional giveaways (such as merchandise or drinkware) over digital giveaways, with Gen Z the only generation noting a preference for digital options (such as gift cards or online services).

Gen Z (55%), Millennials (56%), and Gen X (52%) find more value in premium event giveaways such as an iPad or speaker, and are more likely to visit a booth or participate in a survey for the chance to receive a premium item. The survey also found that 82% of respondents keep their giveaways for at least one month after an event, and 31% keep an item for more than a year.

Overall, the survey data highlights that swag continues to have a place at corporate events but may need to be evaluated to ensure it aligns with the brand's target audience and their preferences.

For more information on the survey findings, please see the blog post and infographic .

Survey Methodology

The survey was commissioned by RainFocus and conducted by Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company. The survey was conducted in September 2024 of 1,000 U.S. consumers 21 years and older to understand overall preferences and sentiment towards corporate events and event giveaways.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

