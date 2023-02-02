Raintree Systems Engages Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Services

Award-winning healthcare PR agency to collaborate with physical therapy technology leader to amplify thought leadership and company milestones

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced today that Raintree, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) including patient engagement, scheduling, billing, and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, has selected the firm to amplify client successes, thought leadership, and industry best practices.

Amendola is implementing comprehensive PR and marketing plans to demonstrate Raintree's industry-leading technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"The physical therapy and rehab industry has reached a moment where improved efficiency and efficacy are priorities to advance their medical practices," said Allison Jones, vice president of marketing for Raintree. "Our partnership with Amendola will enable us to educate the industry by showcasing our ability to help clients deliver better outcomes through technology and the power of analytics."

"Raintree is dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations with the tools, processes, and services they need to operate the best medical practice possible," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "We are excited to collaborate with Raintree to amplify its accomplishments in enabling therapy and rehab organizations to provide the best services possible for every patient they treat."

Raintree's solution is a fully integrated and interoperable EMR platform that powers a practice's entire business cycle from a single source. From clinical documentation to patient engagement, to RCM and billing, Raintree helps automate manual processes, improve efficiencies, maximize revenue, and deliver business intelligence allowing clinicians to focus on delivering quality care and growing a successful practice.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/ .

SOURCE Amendola Communications