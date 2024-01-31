Raise the Bar at Home with Diageo's Astral Margarita - The Latest Addition to The Cocktail Collection, Perfectly Crafted for The Big Game and Beyond

The Astral Margarita promises to swiftly delight hosts, guests, and drinks enthusiasts alike. Instead of being tethered to the bar searching for ingredients and tools, consumers 21+ can now simply open, pour, and serve the popular cocktail at home. Hosting the ultimate Game Day party or springtime soirée is a breeze, with drinks that require minimal preparation and never sacrifice on taste.

Crafted with quality ingredients and precision, this ready-to-serve sensation captures the essence of Astral Tequila, which utilizes a traditional, time-intensive process to achieve a smooth, bright profile with bursts of citrus and notes of agave. The signature serve combines blanco tequila, zesty lime juice, and triple sec, delivering a tasty medley of agave, juicy, tart lime, tangerine, and a soft vanilla finish. Presented in a striking blue bottle adorned with stars that pay homage to its celestial name, the Astral Margarita is a true embodiment of the brand's ethos, 'of the stars.'

Recent findings reported by NielsenIQ reveal that there is no slowing the margarita down in popularity. The classic cocktail continues to dominate drinking culture, leading in the on-premise as the number one selling cocktail for 2023, as well as the ready-to-serve cocktail category at large (Nielsen IQ, ending 1/20/24). With the Big Game and a full season of at-home gathering and hosting occasions on the horizon, the Astral Margarita provides another high-quality option for margarita fans to enjoy in multiple sized formats. The beautiful bottle design and premium packaging also make it the perfect choice for a thoughtful host gift.

"We are committed to bringing bartender-quality cocktails straight to our consumers' fingertips, so hosts can focus on enjoying moments with their guests, worry-free," explained Nikhil Shah, Brand Director at Diageo. "We are thrilled with reception of The Cocktail Collection so far, and with the margarita's enduring appeal, it is our hope that we will reach even more cocktail enthusiasts with our newest offering."

The Astral Margarita is available nationwide in two large sized formats: 350ml (SRP: $13.99) and 750ml (SRP: $25.99), serving four and eight cocktails per glass bottle, respectively, with an average ABV (alcohol by volume) of 20%. For more information on The Cocktail Collection, including where to purchase, visit thecocktailcollection.com or follow along @thecocktailcollection, and remember to please open, pour, and serve responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Astral Tequila

Astral Tequila is a super-premium tequila crafted using 100% Blue Weber agave nourished by the sun and stars in Jalisco, Mexico. Using a tahona and bagazo during fermentation, Astral Tequila's unique recipe uses traditional, time-intensive processes to create a radiant tequila that brightens every cocktail. Each bottle of Astral Tequila produced helps continue the circular flow of good energy – leftover agave fibers are upcycled into adobe bricks to be used to construct buildings in local communities in Mexico to create more places to gather with loved ones and feel connected. Astral Tequila launched in April 2022 with its first expression, Blanco, followed by Reposado and Añejo in April 2023. For more information on Astral Tequila, please visit http://www.astraltequila.com/

