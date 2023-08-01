RAISING THE BAR AND RAISING A GLASS: CELEBRITY CRUISES WINS 18 WINE SPECTATOR AWARDS

Celebrity Cruises continues to be the only cruise brand in the industry to receive the coveted “Best Of” Awards of Excellence, with six being bestowed upon restaurants on the line’s highly acclaimed Edge® Series ships. Celebrity AscentSM, the line’s newest ship, which is set to launch in November, received two “Best Of” awards for the wine offerings at Le Voyage®, the second installment of Daniel Boulud’s restaurants at sea; and at its rustic and elegant Italian restaurant, Tuscan. Her sister ship, Celebrity BeyondSM, also received “Best Of” nods in the same venues.

"We're always working hard to go above and beyond for our guests, and this recognition by the respected experts at Wine Spectator shows just how dedicated we are to delivering the best dining experiences at sea," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. We are honored to continue to be the only cruise line with the highest recognition, and thrilled that our newest vessel, Celebrity Ascent, also made the list."

The full list of Celebrity Cruises winners includes:

2023 Best of Award of Excellence – Le Voyage, Celebrity Ascent

2023 Best of Award of Excellence – Tuscan, Celebrity Ascent

2023 Best of Award of Excellence – Le Voyage, Celebrity Beyond

2023 Best of Award of Excellence – Tuscan, Celebrity Beyond

2023 Best of Award of Excellence – Normandie, Celebrity Edge ®

2023 Best of Award of Excellence – Cyprus , Celebrity Apex ®

, 2023 Award of Excellence – Fine Cut, Celebrity Apex

2023 Award of Excellence – Fine Cut, Celebrity Beyond

2023 Award of Excellence – Fine Cut, Celebrity Ascent

Continuing the long legacy of recognition by Wine Spectator, the following 2023 Awards of Excellence winners are receiving this honor for the 11th consecutive year:

Opus on Celebrity Reflection ®

Grand Cuvée on Celebrity Silhouette ®

Grand Epernay on Celebrity Solstice ®

Moonlight Sonata on Celebrity Eclipse ®

Silhouette on Celebrity Equinox ®

Cosmopolitan on Celebrity Summit ®

Metropolitan on Celebrity Millennium ®

San Marco on Celebrity Constellation ®

Trellis on Celebrity Infinity ®

With more than 500 selections from the world's most sought-after wine regions and some of the most acclaimed labels, Celebrity Cruises offers one of the largest wine collections at sea. An educated and knowledgeable team of Sommeliers onboard every ship help navigate the options and offer a variety of experiences that immerse guests in wine education and enjoyment, including:

World Wine Tours – opportunities to sample different wines from across the globe and learn about regional and varietal technicalities

– opportunities to sample different wines from across the globe and learn about regional and varietal technicalities Food and Wine Pairing Workshops – samples of contrasting pairings to teach the fundamentals of food and wine chemistry and the way food and wine interact

– samples of contrasting pairings to teach the fundamentals of food and wine chemistry and the way food and wine interact Destination Wine Tours – immersions into beautiful regional wine-producing areas around the world, including winery tours and tastings

For more information on Celebrity Cruises, or to book a Celebrity cruise, visit www.celebrity.com, or call 1-800-CELEBRITY.

Contact: [email protected]

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), reimagines cruising by pioneering resort travel at sea. Recognized for its iconic "X", the Celebrity cruise experience is both refined and relaxed, merging contemporary design, amenities, and entertainment, with world-class, personalized service that makes travelers feel at home anywhere in the world. The cruise line transports travelers to nearly 300 destinations, across all seven continents, and up to eight destinations in one voyage. Multi-award winning, Celebrity is the first cruise line with ships to earn Forbes Travel Guide's four-star rating and has also been voted "Best Premium Cruise Line" for 15 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards. For more information, visit CelebrityCruises.com.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

