Raken Announces New Strategic Product Integration with Bluebeam for Seamless Field Workflows

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken , the leading field-first construction management platform, today announced the launch of their first product integration with Bluebeam, the leading provider of digital productivity and collaboration solutions for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide.

By connecting Raken's field-first workflows with Bluebeam's powerful markup and collaboration engine, the two companies are streamlining communication for their combined user base.

"Our goal has always been to provide field crews with the easiest way to document and share what's happening on-site," said Ty Kalklosch, CEO of Raken. "Raken's integration with Bluebeam now enables even faster, real-time collaboration by bringing together the field's preferred app with their essential collaboration tools. This integration is the first step in our partnership."

The centerpiece of this integration is a redesigned RFI workflow that eliminates the friction between identifying a site issue and getting a design resolution. Key features include:

Frictionless RFI Management: Field and office teams can build new RFIs in Raken, add attachments, and capture partner responses via a simple guest mode.

Integrated Bluebeam Workflows: Bluebeam Studio Sessions are added and linked directly from within Raken RFIs. When a session is initiated, all PDF attachments are automatically added, and assignees are invited to join the collaboration instantly.

Seamless Markup Collaboration: Invitees review and markup drawings and attachments using Bluebeam's industry-standard tools as they normally would.

Automated Document Sync: Once a session is finalized, all edited files are automatically saved back to the Raken RFI as new attachments, ensuring the field has the latest information without manual uploads.

Centralized History: All documents and markups are organized and stored in Raken, providing a comprehensive, searchable history of every RFI on the project.

Visit Raken and Bluebeam at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas from March 3–7. Attendees are encouraged to visit their respective booths for more information and live demonstrations:

Raken: North Hall, Booth #N13125





Bluebeam: North Hall, Booth #N10249

About Raken

Raken is the leading field-first construction management platform. Our easy-to-use app is built to streamline all critical field workflows, from daily reports to time and production tracking, resource scheduling, safety management, RFIs, and more. Real-time information flows from field to office, so teams stay aligned, data becomes more reliable, and decision making improves. Raken's simple mobile experience, powerful integrations, and industry-leading support help contractors save time and money, reduce risk, and keep projects on track. For more information, visit https://www.rakenapp.com/

