Raken Enhances Jobsite Safety and Efficiency With Launch of Toolbox Talks

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, the top-rated mobile field management solution for the construction industry, today announced the launch of Toolbox Talks, an innovative new feature that streamlines the workflow of essential jobsite safety meetings and promotes a culture of safety compliance.

Raken's new Toolbox Talks feature significantly reduces the time and labor involved in performing routine safety discussions on jobsites. Typically, superintendents and foremen have to find the relevant toolbox talk online, print it, perform the talk, collect signatures on paper from the crew, and then email or fax all documentation back to the office for compliance. This new feature allows them to schedule and access talks directly from their mobile devices, collect signatures on the spot and submit proof of completed talks directly to the project safety manager. Safety managers can use Toolbox Talks to upload company-approved talks, schedule talks across multiple projects and collect and download completed reports.

"Regular toolbox talks are an important way to keep safety top of mind on construction jobsites, but organizing and managing them can be frustrating and time-consuming," said Raken founder and CEO Kyle Slager. "The time it takes to prepare the talk, collect signatures and maintain records is a pain point we consistently hear from superintendents, foremen and safety managers. Our new Toolbox Talks feature lets them focus on their team's safety instead of paperwork."

Raken's new Toolbox Talks feature includes:

Bulk scheduling: Safety managers can select and schedule toolbox talks for all their projects at once and set schedules for superintendents.

Safety managers can select and schedule toolbox talks for all their projects at once and schedules for superintendents. Digital or photo signature capture: Superintendents can easily gather signatures by having each worker present tap their name and sign with a finger or by automatically adding a photo of a paper sign-in sheet to the report for that session. All signatures and their associated toolbox talks are stored and searchable so safety managers can easily see which workers attended which meetings.

Superintendents can easily gather signatures by having each worker present tap their name and sign with a finger or by automatically adding a photo of a paper sign-in sheet to the report for that session. All signatures and their associated toolbox talks are stored and searchable so safety managers can easily see which workers attended which meetings. Toolbox Talks library: Safety managers and superintendents can choose an appropriate subject for that day's work from a custom library of company-approved talks designed specifically for the needs of their team, saving time and reducing the need for paper documents.

Safety managers and superintendents can choose an appropriate subject for that day's work from a custom library of company-approved talks designed specifically for the needs of their team, saving time and reducing the need for paper documents. Toolbox Talks insights: A downloadable and shareable safety compliance report based on data collected through Toolbox Talks is now available along with other project metrics on the Raken website.

A downloadable and shareable safety compliance report based on data collected through Toolbox Talks is now available along with other project metrics on the Raken website. Search: A robust search function allows supervisors and safety managers to quickly and efficiently find the information they need, like compliance statistics, attendance and task progress.

"Ease of use is really what it comes down to for me," said Ryan Knoph, health & safety manager at John W. Danforth. "Raken's digital Toolbox Talks eliminate the stress of having to chase down paperwork. And it keeps everything in one place. My days are already long, so saving time with Raken is a win in my book."

Raken serves nearly 4,000 clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on over 350,000 projects. The cloud-based SaaS solution boosts productivity and safety by streamlining workflow processes such as daily reporting, time tracking and safety management. Toolbox Talks is the latest in a series of powerful product enhancements, including a Spanish-language option and an offline mode, following a $10 million Series A funding round in 2018.

