Rally at Billings Courthouse to Mark School Choice Week Peak in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred Montana students, parents, and legislators will unite for a celebration of education on Friday, Jan. 31, the height of National School Choice Week. The Montana School Choice Rally will shine a positive spotlight on the way that different education options meet the needs of different students and families.

More than 400 students and community members are expected to attend the rally, the state's largest event during School Choice Week. The Montana School Choice Rally will kick off at noon at the Billings Courthouse and be emceed by Jeff Laszloffy, President of the Montana Family Foundation. Students will enjoy pizza and hot chocolate as guest speakers from elected officials to students and parents share about the power of school choice to change lives. Attendees will enjoy a unique opportunity to network and share their educational experiences with legislators.

The Montana School Choice Rally is free, open to the public, and planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Why do we need school choice? It's easy!" said Jeff Laszloffy, president and CEO of Montana Family Foundation. "2,000 kids drop out of school every year in the Big Sky State. One-size-fits-all education simply doesn't work for every student. School choice reduces the dropout rate by allowing every child to find their perfect educational fit."

This event is organized by the Montana Family Institute, a non-profit research and education organization dedicated to supporting, protecting and strengthening Montana families.

The Billings Courthouse is located at 217 N. 27th St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/montana.

