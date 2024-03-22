Rally House Adds New Storefront in Cedar Hill, Texas

DALLAS, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Right in time for Opening Day as the Texas Rangers gear up to defend their first World Series title in franchise history, Rally House opens its doors to their 21st Dallas-Fort Worth area location. This new store in Cedar Hill at the Pleasant Run Towne Crossing is conveniently located next to pOpshelf, near Target, at J Elmer Weaver Parkway and East Pleasant Run Road.

Texas sports fans have long relied on Rally House for quality apparel and merchandise celebrating their favorite area teams; now, fans can count on another storefront in Cedar Hill to shop the best selection of product in the area. "We've been eager to open the doors to Rally House Cedar Hill," says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "Right in time for Rangers Opening Day, coming off a 2023 World Series title, we know this location will provide area residents the best assortment of not only Rangers gear to shop, but merchandise for all of their favorite local teams!"

Customers will be pleased to find many well-known pro and collegiate teams available at Rally House Cedar Hill with favorites like the Rangers, Cowboys, Stars, and Mavs, as well as the Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs, SMU Mustangs, Baylor Bears, and others. This new Rally House store in DFW also carries many celebrated brands such as New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, Adidas, and more.

Rally House Cedar Hill looks forward to helping nearby residents and tourists show their love for all things DFW and Texas. This new Rally House store offers local apparel, collectibles, and gifts featuring unique designs, including products inspired by Whataburger, Lone Star Beer, Dr. Pepper, and more area favorites.

Patrons will enjoy shopping at Rally House Cedar Hill, thanks to its expansive inventory, open space to shop, and helpful staff. Shoppers can also explore more items at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states.

The company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Cedar Hill store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

