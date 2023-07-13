Rally House Becomes Official Retailer for K-State Athletics

News provided by

Rally House

13 Jul, 2023, 18:42 ET

MANHATTAN, Kan., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a leading sports and merchandise retailer, is now the official team store for K-State Athletics. The Rally House K-State Official Team Store offers an impressive assortment of authentic Wildcats apparel and merchandise from the top brands in the industry. This new partnership will benefit students and fans with easier access to K-State gear from the Rally House K-State Official Team Store and the many Rally House locations around Kansas - including buy online, pick-up in store.

Kansas State fans have long relied on Rally House for team gear, and now it will be easier for them to show their colors. "We are thrilled to debut the Rally House K-State Official Team Store," said Aaron Liebert, CEO of Rally House. "K-State fans will appreciate a shopping experience tailored to their Wildcats pride including 3X more products and the option to buy online and pick up at any Rally House store."

Rally House is the ideal retailer for K-State Athletics, as the company is known for top-tier NCAA gear. Customers will find K-State jerseys, hats, drinkware, collectibles, and many more awesome products to put their team spirit on display in the Rally House K-State Official Team Store. Fans can also show support to their favorite student athletes, as inventory consists of NIL merchandise featuring various stars from the school.

Rally House stands out for its focus on delivering superior customer service online and in-store. Patrons can buy online, pick-up in store, and make simple returns at any physical storefront. Rally House plans to bring more locations to Manhattan, KS, and there will be official K-State team stores at all ticketed venues, including football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, and baseball.

The company is excited to be the official team store for K-State Athletics to bring a new and improved shopping experience. Customers can start gearing up today by visiting a Rally House near them or exploring the Rally House K-State Official Team Store at shop.kstatesports.com.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

CONTACT:
Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing Strategy
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

