Rally House Expands to 16 Philadelphia Area Locations

PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than a week until the Phillies season is underway, right in time for Opening Day, Rally House is excited to announce the new store opening of Rally House Gloucester Premium Outlets. This new location can be found in the shopping center between Aeropostale and American Eagle, across from Lids and Under Armour.

Rally House takes immense pride in being the go-to sports and merchandise retailer for fans nationwide, especially those in Philadelphia. "We love having the ability to grow in the Philadelphia market," says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "Philly is home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the country, and the opening of Rally House Gloucester Premium Outlets provides another great storefront for fans of all area teams to count on for the best selection of gear!"

Shoppers at Rally House Gloucester Premium Outlets can look forward to high-quality, officially licensed apparel and merch from trusted brands like '47, New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and various others. Fans can also expect this new location to stock tons of pro and college teams, including area favorites like the Phillies, Eagles, Union, Flyers, 76ers, Villanova Wildcats, Penn State Nittany Lions, and more.

This new Rally House storefront will provide nearby residents and visitors the opportunity to shop locally inspired apparel and merchandise with Philly, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey flair. These top quality products include one-of-a-kind designs, celebrating locally renowned landmarks and destinations.

Customers will appreciate shopping at Rally House Gloucester Premium Outlets, thanks to its extensive inventory and accommodating staff. Shoppers can also explore more items at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states.

The company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Gloucester Premium Outlets store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

Rally House operates 190+ locations across 18 states.

