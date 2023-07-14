Rally House Opens New Location in Champaign, IL

News provided by

Rally House

14 Jul, 2023, 15:05 ET

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a prominent national sports and merchandise retailer, continues expansion in Illinois with a new storefront in Champaign. Rally House Market Place is located in the Market Place Shopping Center, about five minutes north of the University of Illinois campus. Customers all around Champaign can turn to this new Rally House store for authentic Fighting Illini products, along with even more options to represent other popular pro and college teams.

This is the first Rally House store to arrive in Champaign, IL, giving the many awesome students, visitors, and residents in the area a reliable outlet for team gear. "We're pumped to open our first Rally House storefront in this bustling college town," describes District Manager Ryan Fulton. "All the passionate fans around here will love shopping at Rally House Market Place, especially once they meet our incredible staff and take a closer look at our impressive inventory!"

Fans around Champaign will quickly learn to trust Rally House Market Place for quality sports apparel from top-rated brands like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and other respected vendors from the industry. Along with officially licensed jerseys, hats, accessories, and collectibles, this new Rally House store also stands out for its wide variety of pro and college teams. Customers will find items for the Illinois Fighting Illini, Chicago Bulls, White Sox, Cubs, and more.

Every time a patron stops by Rally House Market Place, they can count on receiving phenomenal customer service while enjoying a stress-free shopping environment. Still, customers can explore a comprehensive selection of sports apparel and local merchandise online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping available to all 50 states.  

Rally House works hard to keep customers informed on the latest store news and information. That's why the company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Market Place Store Page or follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

CONTACT:
Ryan Fulton, District Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Detroit Market Gains New Rally House Storefront

Rally House Becomes Official Retailer for K-State Athletics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.