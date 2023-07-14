Rally House Opens New Location in Champaign, IL

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a prominent national sports and merchandise retailer, continues expansion in Illinois with a new storefront in Champaign. Rally House Market Place is located in the Market Place Shopping Center, about five minutes north of the University of Illinois campus. Customers all around Champaign can turn to this new Rally House store for authentic Fighting Illini products, along with even more options to represent other popular pro and college teams.

This is the first Rally House store to arrive in Champaign, IL, giving the many awesome students, visitors, and residents in the area a reliable outlet for team gear. "We're pumped to open our first Rally House storefront in this bustling college town," describes District Manager Ryan Fulton. "All the passionate fans around here will love shopping at Rally House Market Place, especially once they meet our incredible staff and take a closer look at our impressive inventory!"

Fans around Champaign will quickly learn to trust Rally House Market Place for quality sports apparel from top-rated brands like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and other respected vendors from the industry. Along with officially licensed jerseys, hats, accessories, and collectibles, this new Rally House store also stands out for its wide variety of pro and college teams. Customers will find items for the Illinois Fighting Illini, Chicago Bulls, White Sox, Cubs, and more.

Every time a patron stops by Rally House Market Place, they can count on receiving phenomenal customer service while enjoying a stress-free shopping environment. Still, customers can explore a comprehensive selection of sports apparel and local merchandise online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping available to all 50 states.

Rally House works hard to keep customers informed on the latest store news and information. That's why the company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Market Place Store Page or follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

