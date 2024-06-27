Ram #1 Industry Brand J.D. Power Initial Quality Study(SM)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Only truck-exclusive brand ever to top prestigious benchmarking study

Ram 1500 wins best full-size pickup second straight year

Ram top-performing Mass Market brand, and #1 overall

Fourth time in five years Ram among top three in industry – second time as #1

Ram 1500 best Full-size Light-Duty Pickup second straight year

Ram 2500/3500 pickup third among Heavy-Duty Pickups

Alfa Romeo Stelvio second among Compact Premium SUVs; second consecutive year among top two

Ram outperformed every brand in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), remaining the only truck-exclusive marque ever to do so.

The result adds to an extraordinary string of top IQS finishes by Ram, which has ranked among the three leading brands in the industry four times in the last five years – a record that includes a first-place standing in 2021, the first such achievement by a truck-exclusive brand in the benchmark study's history.

Capping this year's performance is the Ram 1500's win in the Full-size Light-Duty Pickup segment, and a third-place finish among Heavy-Duty Pickups for the Ram 2500/3500.

"This recognition is particularly uplifting because our customers are extremely demanding," says Ram-brand CEO Chris Feuell. "Satisfying them to the point where we rise above every other brand in the industry is testament to the boundless creativity of our designers and engineers, and the unwavering dedication of our assemblers and dealers."

Also enjoying the spotlight is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio with its second -place ranking among Compact Premium SUVs – the sporty model's second consecutive year among the segment's top two.

Such results mark greater significance because this year's study featured new metrics that better captured the voice of the customer.

"Stellantis brands have enjoyed top IQS rankings for several years," noted Bill Kendell, Senior Vice President-North America Customer Experience at Stellantis. "But to achieve what Ram has achieved in this year's study, with its broader scope, is a clear demonstration that our team can and will deliver on the mission statement of our organization: Every Customer Counts, Every Journey Matters."

Added Kendell: "For us, this new study marks a new beginning. We will use our past successes to build a better future for our customers."

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks - the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster - the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmark for:

Best-in-class standard horsepower

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with real metal and leather elements and a new 14.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

