Ram 1500 Named to Car and Driver's 10Best Vehicles for 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram 1500 lineup earns the award for the sixth time in seven years

Car and Driver evaluates each contender versus its peers using a 100-point scale, basing each score on intended purpose, value and vehicle operation

Ram brand offers a full lineup focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark quality

2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten

Car and Driver has named the 2025 Ram 1500 to its 10Best vehicle list for 2025. The award applies to the entire Ram 1500 lineup.

"The competition in the auto industry, and particularly in the truck segment, is fierce and it is an honor to have the Ram 1500 as the only full-size pickup on Car and Driver's 2025 10Best list," said Chris Feuell, CEO of Ram and Chrysler brands. "It is a testament to the qualities our customers value the most, from the performance of the 3.0-liter Hurricane Straight Six Turbo engine to the class-leading ride and handling and the breadth of our tailored trim levels, including the award-winning, top-of-the-line Tungsten luxury trim."

Car and Driver evaluates each 10Best contender versus its peers using a 100-point scale. A winning vehicle must deliver on its intended purpose better than its competition, offer great value and be entertaining to drive. For two weeks, Car and Driver editors drove, measured, tested and scrutinized more than 55 cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. Any truck, SUV or van with a base price higher than $110,000 was excluded from consideration, based on the editors' belief that a high price should guarantee excellence.

"One part giant, one part isolation chamber, two parts workhorse, it's modern American luxury," said Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief, Car and Driver.

This is the sixth time in the past seven years Ram 1500 has been named to Car and Driver's 10Best.

Ram Brand

In 2009, the Ram brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans. Ram builds trucks that get the job done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks

Twitter: @RamTrucks, @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis